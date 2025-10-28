Telangana

Centre Fully Prepared to Support Telugu States Amid Cyclone Montha: Bandi Sanjay

Addressing the media at the inauguration of a private child rehabilitation centre in Karimnagar, Bandi Sanjay said,

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf28 October 2025 - 15:11
Centre Fully Prepared to Support Telugu States Amid Cyclone Montha: Bandi Sanjay
Centre Fully Prepared to Support Telugu States Amid Cyclone Montha: Bandi Sanjay

Join WhatsApp

Folow Facebook

Subscribe YouTube

Follow Instagram

Hyderabad: On the IMD’s forecast of heavy to very heavy rainfall over the next two days due to Cyclone Montha, union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar has said that the Centre is fully prepared to assist both Telugu states.

Addressing the media at the inauguration of a private child rehabilitation centre in Karimnagar, Bandi Sanjay said, “We have already deployed NDRF teams in 19 districts of Andhra Pradesh and are in constant touch with senior NDRF officials.

Also Read: IMD Issues Red Alert for Telangana: Heavy to Extremely Heavy Rain Likely on Wednesday

Additional teams will be sent if required. In Telangana, district administrations in Peddapalli, Mulugu, and Bhupalpally must stay alert and take precautions to prevent loss of life. The central government will extend all necessary support and cooperation,” he assured.

Tags
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf28 October 2025 - 15:11
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammad Yousuf is an accomplished Content Editor with extensive experience in covering local, national, international, and sports news. Known for his sharp analytical skills and compelling storytelling, he has collaborated with leading media houses and earned recognition for his investigative content editing and insightful analysis of current events, trending topics, and breaking news. Yousuf brings deep knowledge of political and international affairs and a passion for delivering accurate and engaging sports coverage. His dedication to content integrity continues to strengthen Munsif News 24x7’s reputation for credibility.
Back to top button