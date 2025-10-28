Centre Fully Prepared to Support Telugu States Amid Cyclone Montha: Bandi Sanjay

Hyderabad: On the IMD’s forecast of heavy to very heavy rainfall over the next two days due to Cyclone Montha, union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar has said that the Centre is fully prepared to assist both Telugu states.

Addressing the media at the inauguration of a private child rehabilitation centre in Karimnagar, Bandi Sanjay said, “We have already deployed NDRF teams in 19 districts of Andhra Pradesh and are in constant touch with senior NDRF officials.

Additional teams will be sent if required. In Telangana, district administrations in Peddapalli, Mulugu, and Bhupalpally must stay alert and take precautions to prevent loss of life. The central government will extend all necessary support and cooperation,” he assured.