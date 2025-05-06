Centre on High Alert Amid India-Pakistan Tensions; Issues List of Civil Defence Districts, Hyderabad in Category 2
New Delhi: Amid rising tensions and a perceived war-like atmosphere between India and Pakistan, the Union Home Ministry has placed the country on high alert and convened a crucial meeting to assess preparedness. As part of civil defence measures, the Centre has released a list of identified civil defence districts across various states and union territories.
War-Affected Areas Categorized for Preparedness
The Ministry has categorized districts into three categories based on their strategic importance and vulnerability. These categories help coordinate emergency response, defence planning, and civilian protection.
- Category 1 includes the most sensitive areas.
- Category 2 includes major cities and strategic infrastructure.
- Category 3 includes additional locations requiring defence support.
Delhi and Tarapur Nuclear Facility in Category 1
Areas under Category 1:
- Delhi, including New Delhi and Delhi Cantonment, due to its political and strategic significance.
Key Cities in Category 2
Major Category 2 Locations:
- Andhra Pradesh: Visakhapatnam
- Telangana: Hyderabad
- Arunachal Pradesh: Alog, Itanagar, Tawang, Hulling
- Assam: Bongaigaon, Dibrugarh, Dhubri, Goalpara, Jorhat, Sibsagar, Tinsukia, Tezpur, Digboi, Dilison
- Bihar: Barauni, Katihar, Patna, Purnea
- Chandigarh: Entire Union Territory
- Chhattisgarh: Durg (Bhilai)
- Dadra & Nagar Haveli: Dadra (Silvassa)
- Daman and Diu: Daman
- Odisha: Talcher
- Puducherry: Puducherry
- Punjab: Amritsar, Bhatinda, Ferozepur, Gurdaspur, Hoshiarpur, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Patiala, Pathankot, and others
- Rajasthan: Kota, Rawatbhata, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Udaipur, Bikaner, and more
Additional Locations in Category 3
Several locations across the states were also classified under Category 3, signifying a secondary level of vulnerability. These include:
- Arunachal Pradesh: Bomdila
- Assam: Darrang, Golaghat, Karimganj, Silchar
- Bihar: Begusarai
- Punjab: Faridkot, Ropar, Sangrur
- Rajasthan: Phulera, Nagaur (Merta Road), Jalore, Beawar, Lalgarh, Sawai Madhopur, Pali, Bhilwara
Centre’s Civil Defence Preparedness Intensifies
With growing geopolitical instability, the identification of these districts is aimed at boosting emergency response mechanisms, ensuring civilian safety, and safeguarding critical infrastructure. Authorities are expected to intensify coordination between local administrations, civil defence personnel, and central agencies in these identified regions.