Centre provides Y-category security cover to BJP candidate Madhavi Latha

Hyderabad: The Centre has provided Y Plus category security to Hyderabad Lok Sabha seat BJP candidate Madhavi Latha. She is contesting against AIMIM chief and Hyderabad sitting MP Asaduddin Owaisi.

As part of VIP security, the government has provided her a security cover with 11 personnel. Six CRPF security officers will accompany her. Also, five more guards will be there for security at her residence. Providing security to her has become a topic of discussion in the BJP.

BJP MLA Raja Singh has already written several letters to the Union Home Ministry asking for security. The BJP leaders said when Bandi Sanjay was the president of BJP Telangana, he needed the security of the Central forces, but it was not provided to him.

The matter has now become a hot topic in the BJP as the Central government, which did not provide security to both of them, has now provided security to the recently joined Madhavi Latha.

