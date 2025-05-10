Centre Raises Alarm Over Pakistani Troop Build-up, Vows Calculated Retaliation

New Delhi: India on Saturday accused Pakistan of escalating tensions along the western border by mobilizing troops into forward positions, indicating a potential intent to intensify hostilities.

Indian Forces on High Alert, Ready for Decisive Action

The Indian Armed Forces stated they are in a high state of operational readiness and committed to a policy of non-escalation — unless provoked further. Any future acts of aggression by Pakistan will be met with a proportionate and calibrated response, officials said.

Also Read: India-Pakistan: Massive Explosions Near Srinagar Airport

‘Operation Sindoor’ Briefing Highlights Escalation

At a press briefing on ‘Operation Sindoor’, Wing Commander Vyomika Singh, alongside Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and Army Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, confirmed Pakistan’s forward troop movement.

“Indian armed forces remain in a high state of operational readiness. All hostile actions have been effectively countered,” said Wing Commander Singh.

Pakistan Targets Civilian Infrastructure, Says India

India condemned Pakistan’s attacks on civil infrastructure, including air bases located in Srinagar, Avantipur, and Udhampur. Singh described these strikes as a “deplorable cowardly act.”

“Pakistan attacked Medicare centres and school premises at air bases, irresponsibly targeting civil zones,” she added.

Multiple Intrusions and Heavy Shelling Across LoC

Pakistan also attempted air intrusions using drones and engaged in shelling with heavy-calibre RT guns, targeting civilians in border regions. Heavy exchanges of fire were reported in Kupwara, Baramulla, Poonch, Rajouri, and Akhnoor sectors.

Indian Air Force Counters 26+ Intrusions

According to the Indian Air Force, Pakistan launched harassment attacks across more than 26 locations — from Srinagar to Nalia. The IAF successfully neutralised most of these threats, although limited damage occurred at air stations in Udhampur, Pathankot, Adampur, and Bhuj.

“Several high-speed missile attacks were also detected after 1:40 AM targeting multiple air bases in Punjab,” Singh stated.

India Responds with Precision Military Strikes

India confirmed it carried out precision strikes in retaliation, aimed exclusively at Pakistani military infrastructure.