Centre’s Outlay for Rural Jobs Scheme Surges to Rs 7.81 Lakh Crore in 10 Years

New Delhi: The Indian government has significantly increased its spending on the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MNREGA), allocating more than Rs 7.81 lakh crore over the last decade (2014-15 to 2024-25).

This marks a three-fold increase compared to the Rs 2.13 lakh crore spent in the previous decade (2006-07 to 2013-14), according to an official statement released on Wednesday.

Massive Increase in Rural Assets and Employment

The increased investment has resulted in the creation of 8.07 crore rural assets, a sharp rise from the 1.53 crore rural assets created in the earlier decade. The total number of person-days of employment generated under MNREGA has surged by 82%, reaching 3,029 crore person-days.

Women’s Participation Sees a Significant Rise

The participation of women in the scheme has also seen a substantial increase, rising from 48% in FY 2013-14 to over 58% in FY 2024-25. The Ministry of Rural Development highlighted the government’s focus on women empowerment, which has contributed to this growth.

Annual Budget for MNREGA Sees a Steep Hike

The annual budget for MNREGA has expanded dramatically from Rs 1,660 crore in 2013-14 to Rs 86,000 crore in the 2025-26 budget. The increased funds have allowed the government to undertake more extensive projects related to agriculture, rural infrastructure, and water conservation.

Water Conservation Efforts Yield Remarkable Results

One of the major areas of focus under MNREGA has been water conservation, including the construction of check dams, farm ponds, community ponds, and irrigation wells. This initiative has led to a 35% reduction in the number of water-stressed rural blocks, decreasing from 2,264 to 1,456 in the past decade.

Under Mission Amrit Sarovar, over 68,000 water bodies have been created in Phase I, with Phase II currently underway to further enhance community water resources.

Digital Transformation and Transparency Initiatives

To ensure transparency and accountability, the government has introduced several digital reforms, including:

Aadhaar-Based Payment System (ABPS): Ensures accurate targeting and reduces payment delays.

Ensures accurate targeting and reduces payment delays. National Mobile Monitoring System (NMMS): Enables real-time attendance tracking and eliminates fake attendance.

Enables real-time attendance tracking and eliminates fake attendance. National Electronic Fund Management System (NeFMS): Ensures 100% Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) of wages, making MNREGA India’s largest DBT scheme.

Ensures 100% of wages, making MNREGA India’s largest DBT scheme. Geo-Tagging of Assets & GIS-Based Planning: Enhances monitoring and implementation.

Strengthening Social Audits and Inspections

To improve monitoring, the government has strengthened social audits and field inspections through the Area Officer App. This has created a robust monitoring framework, ensuring the effective utilization of funds and better implementation of projects.