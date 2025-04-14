CERT-In | Your WhatsApp Could Be Hacked Anytime! Government Issues Warning to Users!

The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In), under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, has issued an urgent security warning for WhatsApp users in India.

With millions of users relying on the popular messaging app, CERT-In has raised concerns over a security vulnerability in WhatsApp that could make users vulnerable to hacking.

WhatsApp Desktop Users at Higher Risk

CERT-In has specifically highlighted the risks for WhatsApp desktop users. If you are using a version older than 2.2450.6 on your desktop computer or laptop, your system could be exposed to potential cyber-attacks. The bug discovered in WhatsApp’s desktop application may allow hackers to access users’ devices through the app, putting personal data and security at serious risk.

Technical Flaw in WhatsApp Desktop App Can Be Exploited

According to CERT-In, the security weakness is related to the file-opening process in WhatsApp’s desktop version. The flaw occurs due to a mismatch between the MIME type and the file extension, which can prevent WhatsApp from properly recognizing certain attachments. This technical vulnerability opens the door for hackers to inject malware or viruses into users’ systems.

How Hackers Could Steal Personal Data

The malicious files sent by hackers may appear harmless and legitimate. However, opening these files could result in personal data theft or the compromise of your WhatsApp account. CERT-In has warned that these attacks could lead to account hacking and other security breaches.

What You Should Do to Stay Safe

CERT-In has recommended several precautions for WhatsApp desktop users:

Update WhatsApp Immediately: Make sure you are using the latest version of WhatsApp on your desktop. Regular updates are crucial to patch any security vulnerabilities. Avoid Clicking on Suspicious Links: Do not click on links from unknown sources or respond to messages from unfamiliar numbers. Install the Latest Version Promptly: After every update, install the latest version of WhatsApp to ensure you are protected against potential threats.

Protect Your Data and Stay Secure

With the rise of cyber threats, it’s crucial for users to remain vigilant and take immediate action to safeguard their devices. By updating WhatsApp and following the recommended safety measures, users can protect themselves from potential hacking attempts and ensure their personal data stays secure. Stay alert, stay safe!