Certificates Distributed to Urdu Journalists After Training in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The two-day training program for Urdu journalists from 14 districts, organized by the Telangana Media Academy in collaboration with the Telangana Urdu Working Journalists’ Federation (TUWJF), concluded at the Media Academy Conference Hall, Chapel Road, Nampally. K. Sreenivas Reddy, Chairman, Telangana Media Academy, distributed certificates to the participants and posed for a group photo.

Mohammed Aleemuddin, Senior Photo Journalist and Executive Member (TUWJF), received the certificate. M.A. Majid, President (TUWJF), and Syed Ghouse Mohiuddin, General Secretary (TUWJF), also participated. Experts delivered sessions on AI, media law, and ethical journalism to enhance professional skills.