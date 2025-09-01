Hyderabad

Certificates Distributed to Urdu Journalists After Training in Hyderabad

K. Sreenivas Reddy, Chairman, Telangana Media Academy, distributed certificates to the participants and posed for a group photo.

Photo of Safiya Begum Safiya Begum1 September 2025 - 13:50
Hyderabad: The two-day training program for Urdu journalists from 14 districts, organized by the Telangana Media Academy in collaboration with the Telangana Urdu Working Journalists’ Federation (TUWJF), concluded at the Media Academy Conference Hall, Chapel Road, Nampally. K. Sreenivas Reddy, Chairman, Telangana Media Academy, distributed certificates to the participants and posed for a group photo.

Mohammed Aleemuddin, Senior Photo Journalist and Executive Member (TUWJF), received the certificate. M.A. Majid, President (TUWJF), and Syed Ghouse Mohiuddin, General Secretary (TUWJF), also participated. Experts delivered sessions on AI, media law, and ethical journalism to enhance professional skills.

Photo of Safiya Begum

Safiya Begum

Safiya Begum specializes in national, international, and real estate Content Writing. Known for her investigative skills and attention to detail, she has authored impactful reports on real estate trends and global socio-political issues, contributing to reputed national dailies.
