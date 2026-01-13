Yuzvendra Chahal Breaks Silence on Reality Show Buzz After Divorce Announcement

Hyderabad: Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal has firmly denied rumours claiming that he and Dhanashree Verma will appear together in a reality show after announcing their divorce. The speculation created a major buzz on social media, with reports suggesting that the show would begin from February 1.

Chahal Calls Reality Show Reports “False and Baseless”

Responding to the growing rumours, Yuzvendra Chahal took to his Instagram story to clarify his stand. He categorically dismissed all reports linking him to any reality show.

“I am not participating in any reality show. There is no truth in the news coming against me. These are all just rumours. I have nothing to do with that show. There are no talks or agreements regarding the reality show. No media should propagate such rumours. Netizens should not believe such news,” Chahal wrote.

His statement has put an end to speculation about him sharing the stage with Dhanashree after their divorce announcement.

Social Media Buzz After Divorce Announcement

After Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree confirmed their separation, social media was flooded with discussions and unverified claims. Many users speculated that the former couple would reunite publicly through a reality show, sparking widespread curiosity. Chahal’s clarification has now made it clear that these claims are completely untrue.

Focus Back on Cricket: IPL 2026 and Records

While rumours circulated online, Chahal remains focused on his cricketing career. He is set to return to action in IPL 2026, representing Punjab Kings. The franchise bought him for a massive ₹18 crore at the IPL 2025 auction and later retained him, underlining his importance to the team.

Chahal continues to make history in the Indian Premier League. In 2024, he became the first bowler in IPL history to take 200 wickets, a milestone that cemented his legacy as one of the league’s greatest bowlers.

World Cup Glory Adds to Chahal’s Achievements

Adding to his success, Chahal was part of India’s squad in the T20 World Cup, where the team once again lifted the title. His contribution to India’s victory further strengthened his standing in international cricket.

As speculation fades, Yuzvendra Chahal’s clear message and continued focus on the game signal that cricket remains his top priority, not reality television.

