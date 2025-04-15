Chahal’s 4/28 Powers Punjab Kings to Thrilling Win Over KKR

Mullanpur: In a dramatic turnaround, Yuzvendra Chahal’s four-wicket haul inspired Punjab Kings (PBKS) to a stunning 16-run win over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in a low-scoring Indian Premier League (IPL) clash on Tuesday.

Punjab Collapse After Promising Start

Punjab Kings, after a solid start of 39/0, suffered a dramatic collapse to be bowled out for just 111 runs in 15.3 overs — their second-lowest total of the season. Prabhsimran Singh top-scored with 30, while Priyansh Arya chipped in with 22. Harshit Rana led KKR’s bowling attack with figures of 3/25, supported by Varun Chakravarthy (2/21) and Sunil Narine (2/14).

KKR Falter Despite Early Advantage

Chasing a modest 112, KKR looked comfortable at 60/2 in seven overs. However, Chahal turned the game on its head with a sensational spell, finishing with 4/28. His effort dismantled the middle and lower order as KKR crumbled to 95 all-out in just 15.1 overs.

Bowlers Seal the Game for PBKS

Apart from Chahal, Marco Jansen and Arshdeep Singh also played vital roles, supporting the bowling attack with crucial breakthroughs. Angkrish Raghuvanshi’s 37 was the only notable resistance from KKR.

Brief Scores:

Punjab Kings: 111 in 15.3 overs (Prabhsimran Singh 30; Harshit Rana 3/25, Chakravarthy 2/21, Narine 2/14)

111 in 15.3 overs (Prabhsimran Singh 30; Harshit Rana 3/25, Chakravarthy 2/21, Narine 2/14) Kolkata Knight Riders: 95 in 15.1 overs (Angkrish Raghuvanshi 37; Chahal 4/28, Jansen, Arshdeep 1 wicket each)

Punjab Kings won by 16 runs