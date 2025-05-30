Monsoon 2025 Prep: Chain-Link Lakes Crucial to Hyderabad’s Flood Defense: HYDRAA Commissioner

HYDRAA Commissioner AV Ranganath stressed the crucial role of chain-linked lakes in controlling urban floods. Speaking at a two-day disaster management conference held at the Marri Chenna Reddy Human Resource Development Institute, the Commissioner said that directing rainwater into lakes through proper drainage systems is essential to avoid flooding in urban areas.

Urban Encroachments Behind Frequent Floods

He pointed out that many lakes and stormwater drain in urban areas have been encroached upon, leading to regular submergence during monsoons. “In Hyderabad alone, nearly 61% of lakes have vanished, a fact confirmed by the National Remote Sensing Centre,” he said. Protecting the remaining 39% is critical, he added, warning that failure to do so would invite catastrophic consequences that are difficult to predict or manage.

Lessons from Recent Floods in Major Cities

Ranganath cited the recent floods in Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Delhi as strong reminders of the need to safeguard water bodies. “A single-acre lake, with just one metre depth, can store four million litres of water. Just imagine the potential of lakes spanning tens or hundreds of acres,” he explained.

Also Read: Massive Fire Breaks Out at Patancheru Furniture Godown, Major Disaster Averted by Swift Hydraa Response

Government’s Strong Focus on Lake Protection

HYDRAA is prioritizing the protection of lakes by clearly demarcating Full Tank Level (FTL) boundaries to avoid any scope for error. “We are also working on desilting existing lakes to improve water storage capacity,” said the Commissioner.

Drains Shrinking Due to Encroachments

Highlighting the vanishing of primary and secondary stormwater channels in the city, he noted that third- and fourth-level drains have also shrunk due to illegal constructions. Referring to Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar’s recent order to remove encroachments on stormwater drains in Bengaluru, Ranganath said Telangana must also take proactive steps to prevent similar urban disasters.

Citizens Urged to Support Restoration Efforts

He concluded by urging Hyderabad residents to support the state government and HYDRAA’s efforts in restoring and preserving the chain-link lakes. “Only collective responsibility and public cooperation can help us build a resilient and flood-safe city,” he added.