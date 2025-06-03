Chain Snatcher Arrested in Hyderabad, 14-Gram Gold Chain Recovered by Mehdipatnam Police

Hyderabad, June 3: In a significant breakthrough, the Mehdipatnam Police have apprehended a gold chain snatcher and recovered a 14-gram gold chain from his possession. The arrest was made on June 3rd, 2025, at 10:30 AM near Mallepally X Roads, Hyderabad, when the accused attempted to sell the stolen jewelry.

Victim Struggled Bravely During Robbery Attempt

The case was registered based on a complaint from Smt. G. Chandrakala (65), a resident of Vijay Nagar Colony, who was attacked on June 1st around 7:20 AM while returning from a nearby Kirana shop. The accused approached her on a two-wheeler, pretending to ask for directions in Telugu, and then suddenly attempted to snatch her 20-gram gold chain.

Despite being pushed to the ground, the victim held onto part of the chain, resulting in the chain breaking into two pieces. The accused escaped with approximately 14 grams, while the remaining 6 grams remained with the victim.

Accused Identified as Lab Technician Addicted to Online Betting and Ganja

The accused has been identified as Mohd. Najeeb, 35 years old, a Lab Technician residing in Sarwar Nagar, Asif Nagar. He reportedly confessed during interrogation that he committed the crime to fund his online betting addiction and lavish lifestyle, including the consumption of ganja.

Police Operation Led by Mehdipatnam Crime Team

The swift arrest was made by the Crime Team of Mehdipatnam Police Station under the supervision of:

Sri G. Chandra Mohan , DCP South-West Zone

, DCP South-West Zone Iqbal Siddiqui , Addl. DCP, South-West Zone

, Addl. DCP, South-West Zone Sri K. Vijay Srinivas , ACP, Asifnagar Division

, ACP, Asifnagar Division Sri S. Mallesh , SHO Mehdipatnam

, SHO Mehdipatnam Sri G. Bala Krishna , Detective Inspector

, Detective Inspector Along with other officers including Ahmed Pasha (DSI), K. Srinivas Reddy (SI), and Ram Manohar (PSI)

Their coordinated efforts led to the identification and arrest of the offender based on credible tip-off information.

Accused Sent to Judicial Remand

A case has been registered under Cr.No. 164/2025 at PS Mehdipatnam under sections 304 (2) BNS and 307 BNS. The accused has been sent to judicial remand following the arrest and recovery of the stolen chain.

Police Team Commended for Swift Action

The Hyderabad Police authorities rewarded the crime staff for their prompt and commendable action in apprehending the offender and recovering the stolen property, reaffirming their commitment to public safety and justice.