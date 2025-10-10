Three Chain Snatchers Arrested in Medchal Zone; Gold Ornaments and Vehicles Seized

Medchal DCP Koti Reddy on Thursday announced the arrest of three individuals involved in separate chain-snatching incidents under the limits of Dundigal, Suraram, and Alwal police stations. The arrests were made during a focused operation to curb property crimes in the Medchal zone.

According to police, the accused were driven by greed and a desire to earn easy money. One of them resorted to chain-snatching in the Sitaphalmandi police station limits to clear his pending car loan. Another suspect, addicted to online betting, snatched gold chains in the Alwal area to fund his gambling habit. The third accused, who worked as a delivery agent, targeted lone women walking on isolated roads in the Dundigal area and escaped after committing the thefts.

During the operation, police recovered stolen property from all three — including a 16-gram gold chain, a mobile phone, and a two-wheeler from the Alwal accused; a 25-gram gold chain from the Dundigal suspect; and a 32-gram chain, one mobile phone, and another two-wheeler from the Suraram offender.

In total, officials seized 73 grams (around seven tolas) of gold ornaments, two two-wheelers, and two mobile phones. The arrested individuals were remanded to judicial custody. DCP Koti Reddy stated that police would continue their efforts to crack down on such crimes and ensure public safety in the Medchal zone.