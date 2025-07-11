Chain Snatching Case in Hyderabad Solved in 24 Hours; Youth Addicted to Betting Apps Arrested

Chain Snatching Case in Hyderabad: In a swift and effective operation, the SR Nagar Police of West Zone, Hyderabad cracked a chain snatching case within 24 hours. The incident occurred on July 9 around noon when two youngsters — Pedamalla Lela Krishnaprasad (24) and Kota Dinesh (24) — initially attempted robberies in the upscale Jubilee Hills and Banjara Hills areas but failed to find an opportunity. They then moved to SR Nagar and successfully snatched a gold mangalsutra from a woman.

Chain Snatching Case in Hyderabad: Accused Arrested, Mangalsutra Recovered

Following the victim’s complaint, police registered a case under Cr. No. 521/2025 and launched an investigation. On July 10, the two accused were arrested, and the stolen mangalsutra was recovered from their possession. Interestingly, both accused were students pursuing Salesforce and Java courses in Hyderabad.

Betting App Addiction Drove Youth to Crime

During interrogation, the youth confessed that their involvement in crime stemmed from financial pressure caused by their addiction to online betting applications. This growing trend among young individuals has raised concerns among law enforcement agencies.

Case Solved Under Senior Officers’ Supervision

The case was cracked under the supervision of DCP West Zone S.M. Vijay Kumar, with direct involvement of Addl. DCP T. Goverdhan, ACP S.V. Raghavendra Rao, SHO Srinath Reddy, Detective Inspector Krishnakant, and other crime staff members. Police commended the team’s efforts and advised citizens to remain alert and report any suspicious activity.