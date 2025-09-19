Chain Snatching Incident in Mehdipatnam, Police Constables Brave Chase to Nab Accused

Hyderabad: A chain snatching incident in the Mehdipatnam police station limits on Friday morning created a sensation among the local public. Around 7 a.m., a woman named Maunika, who had arrived in Mehdipatnam from Kokapet, was crossing the road when the accused, Sheikh Aleem, suddenly snatched her gold chain.

At that moment, constables Vikram and Siddharth, who were on duty nearby, heard Maunika’s screams and immediately swung into action. The two officers chased the accused on the main road, apprehended him, and recovered the stolen gold chain weighing 15 grams.

Asif Nagar ACP Kishore Kumar, while briefing the media, said that during interrogation, the accused Sheikh Aleem confessed that he had learned chain snatching techniques and escape methods by watching YouTube videos.

The victim, Maunika, praised the timely response and courage of constables Vikram and Siddharth. Appreciating their bravery, the ACP announced that both constables would be rewarded.