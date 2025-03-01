Champions Trophy 2025: Australia Enter Semi-Finals After Rain Washes Out Clash Against Afghanistan

Lahore: Australia have officially entered the semi-finals of the Champions Trophy 2025 after their Group B clash against Afghanistan at the Gaddafi Stadium was abandoned due to rain on Friday.

With this result, Australia finished the group stage with four points, while Afghanistan, now at three points, are on the brink of elimination. Afghanistan’s only hope now depends on England pulling off a massive win against South Africa, requiring a margin of over 207 runs to push South Africa’s net run rate below theirs.

Match Highlights: Rain Interrupts Australia’s Chase

Before the rain, Australia were in a strong position at 109/1 in 12.5 overs, chasing a target of 274. Travis Head was unbeaten on 59 off 40 balls, while Steve Smith was not out on 19.

However, a 30-minute heavy downpour left the field waterlogged, particularly the bowlers’ run-up area at the College End. After an inspection at 8:45 PM local time, the umpires decided to call off the match.

Australia’s Chase: A Flying Start Before the Rain

Matthew Short (20) and Travis Head gave Australia a fiery start, smashing five boundaries in the first three overs.

gave Australia a fiery start, smashing five boundaries in the first three overs. Head was dropped on six by Rashid Khan , which proved costly as he went on to hit multiple boundaries.

by , which proved costly as he went on to hit multiple boundaries. Short was dismissed for 20 , caught at mid-on after failing to connect a whip shot properly.

, caught at mid-on after failing to connect a whip shot properly. Head reached his 17th ODI fifty in just 34 balls, attacking the Afghanistan bowlers before rain intervened.

Afghanistan’s Batting: Atal & Omarzai Shine Amidst Middle-Order Collapse

Afghanistan posted 273 in 50 overs, thanks to strong contributions from:

Sediqullah Atal (85 off 95 balls, 6 fours, 3 sixes)

Azmatullah Omarzai (67 off 63 balls, 5 sixes, 1 four)

Despite a middle-order collapse, Omarzai’s late hitting helped Afghanistan cross 270 on a slow Lahore pitch.

Australian Bowlers Keep Afghanistan in Check

Australia’s bowling attack was effective, though they conceded 37 extras.

Ben Dwarshuis (3/47) was the standout performer.

was the standout performer. Adam Zampa (2/48) and Spencer Johnson (2 wickets) provided key breakthroughs.

provided key breakthroughs. Glenn Maxwell and Nathan Ellis chipped in with one wicket each.

How the Match Unfolded: Key Moments from Afghanistan’s Innings

Early Setback: Afghanistan lost Rahmanullah Gurbaz for a duck in the very first over to a ripping yorker from Spencer Johnson .

Afghanistan lost in the very first over to a . Steady Recovery: Atal and Ibrahim Zadran (22) built a 54-run partnership despite struggling against Australia’s swing bowling.

built a despite struggling against Australia’s swing bowling. Middle-Order Collapse: Afghanistan lost Zadran (22), Rahmat Shah (12), and Hashmatullah Shahidi (20) within 18 overs .

Afghanistan lost . Atal’s Fighting Knock: Atal reached his fifty in 64 balls , playing some aggressive shots before falling for 85 in the 32nd over .

Atal reached his , playing some aggressive shots before falling for . Omarzai’s Late Fireworks: Omarzai smashed five sixes, including two in the 49th over, ensuring Afghanistan posted a competitive total of 273.

What’s Next? Semi-Final Scenarios