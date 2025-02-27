Champions Trophy: Afghanistan Take on Australia in Virtual Quarter-Final to Seal Semis Spot

High-Stakes Clash in Lahore

Lahore: Afghanistan and Australia are set to face off in a virtual quarter-final at the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in Lahore on Friday. With both teams vying for a place in the semi-finals, the stakes could not be higher.

Qualification Scenarios

The loser of this crucial Group B clash will likely be eliminated, depending on the result of the England-South Africa match in Karachi. A win for either side will almost guarantee a semi-final spot, where they will face either India or New Zealand.

Afghanistan’s Rise in International Cricket

Afghanistan, once seen as an emerging force, have now established themselves as serious contenders. Their stunning victory over England on Wednesday has put them within touching distance of the semi-finals in their maiden Champions Trophy appearance.

Friday’s match presents another chance for Afghanistan to prove themselves on the global stage. Their confidence will be high, especially after their historic win over Australia in the T20 World Cup last year. That victory, along with a crucial win over Bangladesh, knocked Australia out of the tournament.

Key Players for Afghanistan

Ibrahim Zadran : Scored a record-breaking 177 runs against England , the highest individual score in Champions Trophy history.

: Scored a record-breaking , the highest individual score in Champions Trophy history. Rahmanullah Gurbaz & Hashmatullah Shahidi : Provide stability at the top of the order.

: Provide stability at the top of the order. Rashid Khan: Leads Afghanistan’s deadly spin attack.

Australia’s Struggles and Redemption Hopes

Australia see the Champions Trophy as a chance for redemption after mixed performances in recent ICC events. Despite winning the ODI World Cup last year, their T20 World Cup campaign was disappointing, and they have yet to make an impact in this tournament.

Challenges for Australia

Australia’s campaign has been hampered by the absence of their star pace trio:

Pat Cummins

Josh Hazlewood

Mitchell Starc

With injuries and workload management ruling them out, Australia’s bowling attack struggled in their opening game against England, conceding a 350-plus total. However, a counterattacking century from Josh Inglis helped them chase it down.

Key Players for Australia

Adam Zampa : Will be crucial in exploiting spin-friendly conditions in Lahore.

: Will be crucial in exploiting spin-friendly conditions in Lahore. Travis Head, Steve Smith & Marnus Labuschagne : Form a strong batting core.

: Form a strong batting core. Glenn Maxwell: Has a history of tormenting Afghanistan, including a stunning double-century in the 2023 ODI World Cup.

Weather and Net Run Rate Scenarios

There is a possibility of rain in Lahore on Friday, which could complicate qualification scenarios. If the match is washed out, Australia will qualify due to their superior net run rate. Afghanistan would then need England to thrash South Africa by a huge margin.

If the match goes ahead, Afghanistan’s equation is simple: win and reach the semi-finals. A loss would leave them relying on an unlikely England victory over South Africa by a massive margin.

Match Details

When: February 28, Friday

Where: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Time: 2:30 PM IST (Toss at 2:00 PM)

Broadcast: Live on Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Available on JioHotstar

Squads

Australia:

Matthew Short, Travis Head, Steven Smith (c), Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis (w), Alex Carey, Glenn Maxwell, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Spencer Johnson, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Aaron Hardie, Sean Abbott, Tanveer Sangha.

Afghanistan:

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (w), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Ikram Alikhil, Nangeyalia Kharote, Naveed Zadran.