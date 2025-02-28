Champions Trophy: Atal and Omarzai Fifties Propel Afghanistan to 273 Against Australia

Afghanistan Posts Competitive Total in Group B Clash

Lahore: Sediqullah Atal battled through early challenges to score 85, while Azmatullah Omarzai’s explosive 67 powered Afghanistan to a competitive 273 in their 50 overs against Australia in the Group B Champions Trophy clash at Gaddafi Stadium on Friday.

Atal Anchors the Innings After Early Wickets

Facing a tricky new-ball spell, Atal endured a testing phase before striking six fours and three sixes in his 95-ball stay. Despite Afghanistan’s middle-order struggles, Omarzai, the ICC Men’s ODI Cricketer of the Year in 2024, counterattacked brilliantly, smashing five sixes and a four in his 63-ball knock.

Also Read: Ranji Trophy: Harsh Dubey Becomes Highest Wicket-Taker in a Single Season

For Australia, who conceded 37 extras, Ben Dwarshuis was the standout bowler with figures of 3-47, while Adam Zampa and Spencer Johnson took two wickets each. Glenn Maxwell and Nathan Ellis chipped in with one wicket each as Australia set their sights on chasing 274 on a slow Lahore pitch.

Early Setback for Afghanistan

Electing to bat first, Afghanistan suffered an early blow as Rahmanullah Gurbaz was clean-bowled for a duck by a searing inswinging yorker from Johnson in the opening over. With both Johnson and Dwarshuis extracting movement, Atal was frequently beaten outside the off-stump.

Despite the early jitters, Atal and Ibrahim Zadran steadied the innings with crucial boundaries, guiding Afghanistan to 54/1 at the end of the first powerplay. However, Zadran fell in the 14th over, cutting a short ball from Zampa straight to backward point for 22.

Afghanistan’s Middle Order Falters

Rahmat Shah was next to depart in the 19th over, edging Maxwell behind for 12. Meanwhile, Atal continued his positive approach, reaching his third fifty-plus score in just eight ODI innings by launching Maxwell for a six over mid-on.

Despite his attacking intent, Atal’s innings ended in the 32nd over when he attempted an ambitious punch off the back foot but found Steve Smith at short cover, falling for 85. Four overs later, captain Hashmatullah Shahidi’s struggling knock ended as he top-edged a sweep off Zampa, departing for 20.

With Mohammad Nabi and Gulbadin Naib also falling quickly, Afghanistan found themselves in trouble at 199/7 by the end of the 40th over.

Omarzai’s Late Flourish Lifts Afghanistan Past 270

Omarzai’s aggressive batting provided Afghanistan with a much-needed late boost. He hammered two sixes, while Rashid Khan added quick runs with two boundaries before being dismissed for 19.

Marching towards his fifty in just 54 balls, Omarzai took on Nathan Ellis, smashing him for two sixes in the 49th over before launching another maximum. He continued his onslaught with a four off Dwarshuis but eventually holed out in the deep.

Despite his dismissal, Omarzai’s attacking knock ensured Afghanistan crossed the 270-run mark, setting Australia a challenging chase.

Brief Scores:

Afghanistan: 273 all out in 50 overs (Sediqullah Atal 85, Azmatullah Omarzai 67; Ben Dwarshuis 3-47, Adam Zampa 2-48)

Australia: Yet to bat.

Stay tuned for further updates on this exciting Champions Trophy encounter.