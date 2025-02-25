Champions Trophy: England and Afghanistan Face Must-Win Battle in Lahore

A Crucial Contest for Both Teams

Lahore: England and Afghanistan will square off in a high-stakes Group B encounter at Gaddafi Stadium on Wednesday. Both teams are in dire need of a win after losing their opening matches in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

With both sides already having one loss, another defeat could significantly hinder their chances of advancing to the knockout stage, making this match a must-win for both teams.

Also Read: Cummins hits out at Australian sports website for misquoting his India remark

England’s Early Setback and Team Changes

England came into the tournament with high hopes but were shocked by Australia in their opening match. Despite a heroic 165-run knock by Ben Duckett, England failed to defend a massive total of 352, exposing their bowling vulnerabilities.

To make matters worse, pacer Brydon Carse has been ruled out due to injury, which may prompt the inclusion of young leg-spinner Rehan Ahmed to bolster the spin attack alongside Adil Rashid.

Afghanistan Looks to Bounce Back

Afghanistan, on the other hand, suffered a heavy defeat at the hands of South Africa in their opening match. Chasing 316 in Karachi, Afghanistan faltered at 208 despite a valiant 90-run effort from Rahmat Shah. They will look to overcome that defeat and take inspiration from their historic 69-run victory over England in the 2023 World Cup, where they stunned the cricketing world.

The Venue: Gaddafi Stadium

Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium has already witnessed high-scoring thrillers in the tournament, with the Australia-England clash being a prime example. The pitch is expected to favor batsmen once again, and bowlers will have to be at their best to contain the opposition.

With clear skies and temperatures in the 20s, the weather forecast is favorable, ensuring uninterrupted play. A total exceeding 320 could be on the cards, making it crucial for both teams to devise effective bowling strategies.

Key Player Matchups

Afghanistan’s explosive opener, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, will face a tough challenge against England’s pace spearhead, Jofra Archer. If Gurbaz can survive Archer’s early threat, Afghanistan could set a competitive total.

On the England side, Duckett, fresh off his record-breaking 165, will once again be a key player. Afghanistan’s Farooqi will be aiming to make early inroads and remove Duckett before he settles in.

Additionally, England’s captain Jos Buttler has struggled against quality leg-spin in the past, and Rashid Khan will look to exploit that vulnerability. Buttler’s ability to counter Rashid’s variations could play a critical role in determining England’s fortunes in the middle overs.

Previous Encounters Between England and Afghanistan

England and Afghanistan have faced off three times in ODIs, all during the last three editions of the ICC World Cup. England emerged victorious in the 2015 and 2019 encounters with dominant wins of nine wickets and 150 runs, respectively. However, Afghanistan shocked England with a stunning 69-run win in 2023, turning the tables on their opponents.

Match Details

When: February 26, Wednesday

February 26, Wednesday Where: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore Time: 2:30 pm IST (Toss at 2 pm IST)

2:30 pm IST (Toss at 2 pm IST) Broadcast Details: Star Sports Network

Star Sports Network Live Streaming: JioHotstar

Squads:

Afghanistan:

Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Ikram Alikhil, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Nangyal Kharoti, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Farid Malik, Naveed Zadran.

Reserves: Darwish Rasooli, Bilal Sami

England:

Jos Buttler (c), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Tom Banton, Harry Brook, Rehan Ahmed, Ben Duckett, Jamie Overton, Jamie Smith, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Saqib Mahmood, Phil Salt, Mark Wood