Champions Trophy Final: India vs New Zealand – When and Where to Watch

New Delhi: The ICC Champions Trophy final is set to take place between India and New Zealand at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, March 9, 2025.

India, led by Rohit Sharma, remains undefeated in the tournament and is eyeing its third Champions Trophy title. Meanwhile, New Zealand will be aiming to secure their second title, having previously won in 2000.

India’s Journey to the Final

India has been a dominant force in the eight-team tournament, winning four consecutive matches, including a four-wicket victory over Australia in the semifinals.

Group Stage Performance:

Defeated Bangladesh

Defeated Pakistan

Defeated New Zealand

India secured the top spot in Group A, setting up their title run.

New Zealand’s Road to the Final

New Zealand also put up a strong performance, with victories over Pakistan and Bangladesh before losing their final group match against India. In the semifinal, they secured a 50-run victory over South Africa to book their place in the final.

India vs New Zealand: ICC Knockout History

India and New Zealand have faced each other four times in ICC knockout matches, with the Blackcaps holding a 3-1 edge over India.

Previous ICC Knockout Clashes:

2000 Champions Trophy Final – New Zealand won 2019 World Cup Semifinal – New Zealand won 2021 World Test Championship Final – New Zealand won 2023 World Cup Semifinal – India won

New Zealand famously won their first ICC title by defeating India in the 2000 Champions Trophy final, chasing down 265 runs with Chris Cairns scoring a match-winning century. They also beat India in the 2021 WTC final. However, India turned the tables in the 2023 World Cup semifinal.

Head-to-Head Record in ODIs

Total Matches Played : 119

: 119 India Wins : 61

: 61 New Zealand Wins : 50

: 50 Tied Matches : 1

: 1 No Results: 7

Champions Trophy Final: Match Details

🏟️ Venue: Dubai International Stadium

⏰ Start Time: 2:30 PM IST

🎲 Toss Time: 2:00 PM IST

Where to Watch

📺 TV Broadcast: Star Sports Network (India)

📡 Live Streaming: JioCinema and Hotstar (India)

Squads

India:

Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Rishabh Pant.

New Zealand:

Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (wk), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, William O’Rourke, Nathan Smith, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy.