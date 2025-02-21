Champions Trophy: India have more match-winners as compared to Pakistan, says Shahid Afridi

Former captain Shahid Afridi believes India has more match-winners compared to Pakistan, ahead of their highly anticipated Champions Trophy Group A clash at Dubai International Stadium on Sunday.

India’s Strength Lies in Match-Winners

Pakistan has beaten India in three of the five previous Champions Trophy events, with wins in 2004 (UK), 2009 (South Africa), and the 2017 final at The Oval in London. However, Afridi feels India has a stronger roster of match-winners. He stated,

“If we talk about match-winners, I’d say that India has more match-winners compared to Pakistan. A match-winner is someone who knows how to win the game single-handedly. Right now, we don’t have such players in Pakistan. India’s strength lies in its middle and lower order, which has been winning them matches.”

Afridi pointed out that Pakistan has struggled with consistency, saying,

“For a long time, we have been giving opportunities to players, but no one has stepped up consistently. Some have performed in a few games, but we don’t have players who have sustained their performance for a year, two years, or across 50-60 matches.”

He acknowledged that while Pakistan’s challenge is finding consistent match-winners, India’s strength lies in its collective team performance.

“The key to winning against India is collective performance—whether it’s the batsmen, bowlers, or spinners—everyone’s contribution is crucial.”

Yuvraj Singh Responds: Pakistan Has Advantage in Dubai

In response, former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh stated,

“I actually think Pakistan has an advantage because they have a base in Dubai. They have played a lot of cricket there and understand the conditions well. On slower wickets, Indian and Pakistani players are among the best, who have always played spin well.”

Yuvraj agreed that India has more match-winners but emphasized that even with fewer match-winners, one Pakistan player could still turn the game in their favor.

“You talk about match-winners—yes, I agree with Shahid Afridi that we have more match-winners. But I believe that even if Pakistan has fewer match-winners, one player can still take the game away.”

He added,

“The India-Pakistan clash is not about match-winners alone; it’s about playing in the moment, adapting to the situation, and not letting expectations overwhelm you. The team that does this better will win the game for their country.”

Afridi Calls for Leadership from Mohammad Rizwan

Afridi also highlighted the importance of Pakistan’s captain, Mohammad Rizwan, to lead by example, especially after their 60-run defeat to New Zealand in the tournament opener.

“As a captain, Rizwan has to set an example for others—that is very important. He must perform in every game, and his attitude, body language, and leadership matter a lot.”

Afridi continued,

“Being a captain comes with equal amounts of praise and criticism. His performance will be crucial, as he is the glue that holds the team together. He treats everyone equally, he is a fighter, and his energy on the field is infectious.”

Afridi also expressed confidence in Rizwan’s ability to lead the team well.

Inzamam-ul-Haq’s Key to Pakistan’s Success

Former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq emphasized the need for Pakistan to target India’s veteran duo of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

“There is no doubt that all Indian players are very good, but Virat and Rohit are in a league of their own. That’s because they have been performing consistently for nearly 20 years, and their impact on the team is massive.”

He noted that if India loses both Rohit and Virat early, it could shift the momentum in Pakistan’s favor.

“If they get out early, it will make a significant difference in India’s dressing room, and Pakistan’s morale will rise. That doesn’t mean the rest of the Indian players won’t perform—they are very talented—but they are still developing.”

Inzamam also highlighted that if Pakistan’s Babar Azam were to get out early, the opposition would gain a psychological advantage.

“For Pakistan to win, the lower and middle order must step up. If India loses both Rohit and Virat early, Pakistan can gain an advantage,” he concluded.