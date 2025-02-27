Champions Trophy: Kammaaal Kaardi! Cricket World Hails Afghanistan for Stunning Win Over England

Mumbai: The cricket world has erupted in praise for Afghanistan’s sensational victory over former champions England in the Champions Trophy 2025, held in Lahore on Wednesday. The team’s standout performers, Ibrahim Zadran and Azmatullah Omarzai, played pivotal roles in securing the historic win.

Afghanistan’s Remarkable Comeback

Afghanistan was reduced to 37/3 during the first Power-play, but a remarkable 177 from Zadran, the highest individual score in Champions Trophy history, led the team to a formidable total of 325/7. Key contributions from captain Hashmatullah Shahidi (40), Mohammad Nabi (40), and Omarzai (41) added to the score, giving Afghanistan a solid foundation.

Also Read: Over 66 Crore Devotees Flock to Maha Kumbh 2025, Generating Rs 3 Lakh Crore Revenue Surge

Azmatullah Omarzai’s All-Round Brilliance

Omarzai’s exceptional performance didn’t end with the bat. He followed up with a match-winning 5-58, the best bowling figures by an Afghan bowler in a Champions Trophy match. England, despite a valiant 120 from Joe Root, was bowled out for 317, handing Afghanistan a stunning eight-run victory.

Praise from Cricket Greats

Former England captain Michael Vaughan took to social media to congratulate Afghanistan, saying, “Brilliant from Afghanistan… thoroughly deserved win. England just haven’t played good enough white-ball cricket for a couple of years. This result isn’t a surprise in these conditions.”

The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) hailed Omarzai’s performance as “all-round performance at its best.” They celebrated his maiden five-wicket haul and key role in the win on their official social media handle.

Ravi Shastri’s Words of Praise

Former India captain and commentator Ravi Shastri also commended the Afghanistan team. He tweeted, “Afghanistan. You guys rock. Kammaaal Kaardi. For England. Take playing in the Sub-continent seriously with no excuses. Only then will you be recognised as a team that can TRAVEL.”

Historic Win Reminiscent of 2023 World Cup

The celebrations at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore were a sight to behold, with Afghanistan players celebrating their historic win. The victory brought back memories of their similar upset against England in the 2023 ODI World Cup, where they triumphed in New Delhi at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Captain Hashmatullah Shahidi Reflects on the Victory

Afghanistan captain Hashmatullah Shahidi expressed his joy, stating, “As a team, we are happy, and I’m sure the whole nation will be happy with this win.” Shahidi also highlighted the team’s ongoing improvement, saying, “I keep saying that we are improving day by day as a team, and that’s what we’ve shown in the last couple of World Cups. Today, it was a tense game, but we controlled it really well.”

Shahidi praised the blend of experienced senior players and young talent in the squad, adding, “The beauty of our team is we have talented youngsters, and at the same time, we have senior guys who are at the top level. Everyone knows their own roles and what they should do in this team.”

The Afghanistan captain is hopeful the team will carry this momentum forward into their next game against Australia, stating, “Hopefully, we take this momentum with us for the next game against Australia.”