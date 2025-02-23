Champions Trophy 2025: Pakistan All Out for 241 Against India in Dubai

Dubai: India’s bowlers delivered a disciplined performance to bowl Pakistan out for 241 in their Champions Trophy 2025 Group A match at the Dubai International Stadium. Led by Kuldeep Yadav’s three-wicket haul, the Indian attack ensured that Pakistan’s batting lineup never got into full flow.

Pakistan’s Batting Struggles Despite Shakeel’s Half-Century

Pakistan’s innings got off to a shaky start as opener Imam-ul-Haq (10) was run out early by Axar Patel. Skipper Babar Azam (23) looked in good touch but failed to convert his start, falling to Hardik Pandya. Saud Shakeel (62) and Mohammad Rizwan (46) steadied the innings with a crucial partnership, but their dismissals triggered a collapse.

Kuldeep and Pandya Lead India’s Bowling Attack

Khushdil Shah (38) provided some late resistance, but Pakistan struggled to accelerate as Indian spinners tightened their grip. Kuldeep Yadav (3/40) was the pick of the bowlers, while Hardik Pandya (2/31), Axar Patel (1/49), and Ravindra Jadeja (1/40) chipped in with key breakthroughs.

Pakistan’s Lower Order Fails to Fire

Pakistan’s lower order faltered, with Shaheen Afridi (0), Naseem Shah (14), and Haris Rauf (8) failing to push the score beyond 241. The innings ended in 49.4 overs, leaving India with a target that will require careful navigation on a sluggish pitch.

India’s Chase Set to Be an Exciting Contest

With a modest total on the board, Pakistan’s hopes now rest on their bowling attack, led by Shaheen Afridi, to put pressure on the Indian batters. The run chase promises to be an intriguing battle in this high-stakes encounter.