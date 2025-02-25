Champions Trophy: Ravindra Thanks Fans and Team for Support After Injury Return Century

Rawalpindi: New Zealand’s young batter Rachin Ravindra expressed his gratitude towards the fans and team management after his stunning return to form with a century in the ICC Champions Trophy.

Ravindra, who had suffered a freak on-field injury before the tournament, credited the love and support from everyone around him for his remarkable comeback.

Injury Scare Before the Champions Trophy

Earlier this month, Ravindra was forced off the field during the ODI tri-series after being struck in the forehead while attempting a catch against Pakistan. The injury caused a nasty laceration, and Ravindra had to go through return-to-play protocols before he could make his way back onto the field. Despite the setbacks, the 25-year-old batter showed no signs of being affected by his earlier injury.

Record-Breaking Century on Champions Trophy Debut

Ravindra marked his return in style during New Zealand’s match against Bangladesh. His impressive century of 112 runs off 105 balls not only helped New Zealand secure a five-wicket win but also earned him a spot in the history books.

Ravindra became the first player ever to score a century on debut in both the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup and the Champions Trophy. This century also marked his 1000th run in ODI cricket, achieving this milestone in just 26 innings—making him the fifth fastest New Zealand cricketer to do so.

Gratitude for Support and Care

After the match, Ravindra spoke about the overwhelming support he received from his team, coaches, and fans. “It was cool to come back and really enjoy my cricket again after that weird moment,” Ravindra said.

“Thanks to the coaches, the doctor, and the physio, I’ve been able to come out of it reasonably well. I’ve been showered with so much care and love, and it really does make me seriously happy knowing how many people care about me. I’m extremely grateful for the love and support.”

Bracewell’s Key Contribution with the Ball

While Ravindra stole the show with the bat, New Zealand also benefitted from Michael Bracewell’s brilliant performance with the ball. The right-arm spinner finished with outstanding figures of 4-26 from 10 overs.

Ravindra praised Bracewell’s growth as a cricketer, saying, “Beastie (Bracewell) bowled out of his skin. The development of him as a cricketer over the last few years has been amazing to watch. He’s learning his craft so well and seeing him be so consistent is amazing.”

Ravindra also highlighted the strength of New Zealand’s spin attack, led by Mitchell Santner, one of the best in the world, with Bracewell adding depth to the bowling unit.

Semifinal Spot Secured for New Zealand

Ravindra’s century and Bracewell’s bowling performance ensured that New Zealand sealed a semifinal spot in the ICC Champions Trophy, continuing their strong run in the tournament.