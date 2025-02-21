Champions Trophy: Shubman Gill Gives Impression of a 10-15 Year International Career, Says Sanjay Manjrekar

New Delhi: Former India batter Sanjay Manjrekar believes vice-captain Shubman Gill gives the impression of someone who will be around in international cricket for the next 10-15 years, a sentiment he feels isn’t echoed by Shreyas Iyer.

Shubman Gill’s Outstanding Performance Against Bangladesh

In India’s successful chase of 229 against Bangladesh at the Dubai International Stadium, Gill played an unbeaten knock of 101 runs off 129 balls. His performance, including nine boundaries and two sixes, guided India to a six-wicket victory, securing the chase with 21 balls to spare.

Also Read: Adani Group to Invest Rs 30,000 Crore in Kerala Over the Next Five Years

Manjrekar Praises Gill’s Consistency and Longevity

Manjrekar commended Gill’s ability to remain calm and composed while finishing matches, stating, “When he gets a hundred, like today, it seems like there is plenty left in the tank. It was like 60% of Shubman Gill is enough to get a hundred like this and he stays till the end.”

Manjrekar compared Gill’s style of play to that of Shreyas Iyer, highlighting Gill’s ability to stay grounded and finish games consistently. He pointed out that Gill gives the impression of a cricketer who will have a long career, while Iyer, despite his obvious talent, doesn’t quite evoke the same feeling.

Gill’s Shot-making Abilities

Manjrekar was particularly impressed by Gill’s shot-making, especially his two sixes, which cleared the boundary with ease. “Some of the shots he played, the good-length ball he hit and it went into second tier… the big game is at his beck and call. Can he be better in 50-over cricket as a batter? I don’t think so, what can be better than this?”

Gill’s All-around Game and Adaptability

Despite hitting his slowest ODI century, Gill’s knock was pivotal for India to enter their next match against Pakistan with confidence. Manjrekar praised his ability to adapt and play in different gears. “He is not one-dimensional, he has all the gears and we saw him do that today as well. He is a guy at the top of his 50-over-cricket prowess and he does it very calmly.”

Manjrekar also appreciated Gill’s traditional style of batting, noting his ability to play with a straight bat and get singles with ease. “A guy who can get singles at will, can hit a six at will, has got a reasonably good defence for 50-over cricket, he’s the complete player at the moment,” he concluded.

A Bright Future for Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill’s performance in the Champions Trophy has certainly positioned him as one of the most promising players in Indian cricket, with many experts, including Manjrekar, seeing him as a player who will be a key figure for the Indian team for years to come.