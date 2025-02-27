Champions Trophy: Toss in Pakistan-Bangladesh Match Delayed Due to Rain in Rawalpindi

The toss for the Pakistan-Bangladesh Group A match in the 2025 Champions Trophy has been delayed due to continuous rain at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

Both Pakistan, the tournament hosts, and Bangladesh, the defending champions, are already out of contention for a semi-final spot, making this match a dead rubber. Interestingly, the South Africa-Australia Group B match on Tuesday also faced similar weather disruptions, with rain causing a washout in Rawalpindi.

Rain Continues to Affect Match Schedule

Drizzling weather has persisted in Rawalpindi for the past 24 hours, leading to concerns over the possibility of a washout for the Pakistan-Bangladesh match. Although an official inspection was scheduled for 2 pm, the steady return of rain forced a delay, and the toss could not take place as planned.

Both Pakistan and Bangladesh had hoped to end their 2025 Champions Trophy campaigns on a high note. The teams had suffered losses to New Zealand and India in their earlier matches, with both sides struggling in all aspects of their game. However, Bangladesh’s bowling attack seemed in better form compared to Pakistan’s.

Rainy Weather Could End Campaigns on a Damp Note

If the rain continues, Pakistan and Bangladesh may see their 2025 Champions Trophy campaigns end in disappointment. Pakistan’s assistant coach Azhar Mahmood shared his uncertainty about the weather, stating, “I can’t predict Pindi weather. It is not looking great. We might get some game out of it, no one knows.”

Squads for the Match: