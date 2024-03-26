Chandigarh Mayor Kuldeep Tita and AAP Leaders Detained by Delhi Police During Protest

Delhi: In a recent development, Chandigarh Mayor Kuldeep Kumar Tita, along with other Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillors, was detained by the Delhi Police near Patel Chowk in the National Capital.

The incident unfolded as Punjab Minister Harjot Singh Bains was also apprehended from the same location, amidst a gathering of party leaders protesting against the arrest of AAP’s national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the excise policy case.

Chanting slogans in support of “Kejriwal Zindabad,” AAP workers and leaders assembled at the Metro station, with plans for a march to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s residence on Lok Kalyan Marg. However, the protests were met with Section 144 being imposed in the area.

AAP leaders and party workers detained outside Patel Chowk metro station amid protest against arrest of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday.



Photos: Suraj Singh Bisht @Surajbisht25 #ThePrintPictures pic.twitter.com/6wxaWMJwWH — ThePrintIndia (@ThePrintIndia) March 26, 2024

Among those detained was AAP leader Somnath Bharti, along with several other protesters. Speaking to The Indian Express, AAP councillor Yogesh Dhingra expressed dismay, stating, “Isn’t it our right to protest? We were picked up from near the Jantar Mantar site. What is our fault? We are just protesting.”

Dhingra further elaborated on their uncertain situation, mentioning, “We don’t know exactly where they are taking us…They said they are taking us to Najafgarh police station.”

This incident follows a protest organized by AAP in Chandigarh on March 23, where they accused the BJP of misusing government agencies and falsely implicating opposition leaders. The arrest of Arvind Kejriwal by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) was highlighted as a prime example of this alleged conspiracy.

AAP leaders asserted, “All this has been done as part of a conspiracy by the BJP. Now this arrest has happened since Kejriwal was starting to campaign for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections.”