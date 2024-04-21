Chandrababu hands over nomination forms authorising 161 candidates to represent TDP in polls

Amaravati: TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday handed over nomination forms to 161 candidates, authorising them to represent the party in the simultaneous Assembly and Lok Sabha polls in Andhra Pradesh on May 13.

At a small ceremony held at Naidu’s Andhra Pradesh residence in Undavalli, the opposition leader handed over the ‘B-forms’.

The B-form is a nomination document signed by the authorised person of a political party, indicating the name of the candidate fielded by the outfit.

It is proof that a particular candidate has been put up by a political party, and it ensures that the candidate is allotted the reserved symbol of that party.

“TDP President and former Andhra Pradesh chief minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu distributed B-forms to 144 MLA and 17 MP candidates competing in the upcoming elections,” the party said in a press release on Sunday.

The party chief advised the candidates to work diligently towards the reconstruction of Andhra Pradesh and also offered guidance on election strategy. A few TDP candidates have already filed their nominations.

The TDP candidates who assembled from across the districts were also told to cooperate for the party’s success.

The TDP, BJP and Janasena are NDA constituents in the state. As part of a seat-sharing deal among the NDA partners, TDP has been allocated 144 assembly and 17 Lok Sabha seats while BJP will contest from six Lok Sabha and 10 assembly seats, and Janasena will field candidates from two Lok Sabha and 21 assembly seats.