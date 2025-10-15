Chandrababu Naidu asks NDA partners to make PM Modi’s Andhra visit a success

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday appealed to the leaders of ruling NDA partners in the state to make Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Srisailam and Kurnool a success.

He held a tele-conference with ministers, MPs, MLCs, MLAs and leaders of Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Jana Sena Party and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from Nandyal and Kurnool districts on the Prime Minister’s visit on Thursday.

The Prime Minister will offer prayers at the Srisailam temple and will address a public meeting in Kurnool on the benefits of GST 2.0 reforms.

The Chief Minister said the Prime Minister will launch development works worth Rs 13,000 crore.

Referring to the GST Reforms, Chief Minister Naidu said every family will benefit to the extent of Rs 15,000. He said a month-long campaign on GST Reforms was launched in the state to bring awareness among people over the benefits of GST Reforms.

“We made programmes like Yogandhra and the relaunching of Amaravati works successful. Now I am calling on you to make the Super GST Super Savings programme a success,” he said.

He said the government has taken all measures to ensure that those who come to the Prime Minister’s meeting in Kurnool do not face any difficulties. He said leaders of the three parties should coordinate at the village level to make this meeting a success.

Chandrababu Naidu told the leaders that the state is benefiting in a big way from a double-engine government.

He also said that the state is benefiting a lot from many policies and welfare programmes with the Centre’s cooperation.

He referred to the MoU signed with Google for its AI Data centre in Visakhapatnam with an investment of 15 billion USD. This is the largest foreign direct investment in the country, he said.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Ministers Nirmala Sitaraman and Ashwini Vaisnav extended cooperation for getting the Google centre to Visakhapatnam. He also noted that Minister for IT Nara Lokesh made hectic efforts from day one to get Google to Visakhapatnam.

He recalled that with the arrival of Microsoft in Hyderabad in 1998, an IT ecosystem was formed, and the foundation of the knowledge economy was laid. He hoped that Google’s investment would also transform Visakhapatnam.

The Chief Minister alleged that the state suffered more from the destruction done during the previous government than from the problems caused by bifurcation.

CM Naidu said many mistakes were made in terms of governance, and it would take a long time to correct them.