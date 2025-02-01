Chandrababu Naidu Hails Union Budget 2025-26 as Pro-People and Progressive

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has praised the Union Budget 2025-26, describing it as “pro-people” and “progressive.” Naidu congratulated the Union Government and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for presenting a budget that he believes reflects the vision of a developed India under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Budget Focus on Welfare and Growth

In a statement posted on X, Naidu expressed his approval of the budget, emphasizing its focus on the welfare of women, youth, the poor, and farmers. He also highlighted the identification of six key sectors for growth over the next five years, which he said marks a significant step toward national prosperity. “It prioritizes the welfare of the people and serves as a comprehensive and inclusive blueprint for the future,” Naidu added.

Tax Relief for Middle Class

Naidu particularly welcomed the tax relief for the middle class, which he described as a positive measure that acknowledges the importance of the middle class as the backbone of the economy. He also stated that this budget promises a prosperous future for the country and urged people to rise above party lines in support of these initiatives.

Historic Tax Exemption Limit Increase

Union Minister for Civil Aviation, K. Ram Mohan Naidu, also praised the budget’s provisions, calling the increase in the tax exemption limit to Rs 12 lakh a “historic step,” one that had never been taken before. He stressed that the tax relief would benefit the middle class and should be embraced by everyone.

Extension of Key Programs

Furthermore, the TDP leader highlighted the extension of the Jal Jeevan Mission until 2028, which was a key request by Chief Minister Naidu to ensure drinking water supply to every household in the state. Ram Mohan Naidu also thanked Finance Minister Sitharaman for extending the UDAN scheme for another 10 years, which will continue to promote affordable air travel.

Positive Impact for Andhra Pradesh and the Nation

With the Union Budget focusing on inclusive growth and essential public welfare schemes, Naidu’s praise underlines the positive impact this budget is expected to have on the people of Andhra Pradesh and the nation as a whole.