Chandrababu Naidu inaugurates two-day national drone summit in Amaravati

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday inaugurated a two-day drone summit here, accompanied by Union Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu.

Abdul Wasi22 October 2024 - 12:31
Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday inaugurated a two-day drone summit here, accompanied by Union Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu.

The mega drone summit on October 22 and 23 at Mangalagiri in Guntur district will feature drone hackathons, exhibitions and participation from industry experts.

As many as 1,711 delegates and 1,306 visitors are expected to attend the summit and the southern state is expected to ink two agreements with Quality Council of India (QCI) and IIT Tirupati.

Over 8,000 people are said to attend the summit, which will be followed by a drone show at Punnami Ghat in Vijayawada on Tuesday evening.

Abdul Wasi22 October 2024 - 12:31

