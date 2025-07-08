Chandrababu Naidu to Open Srisailam Gates, Telangana Raises Red Flag

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has raised alarm over the proposed opening of crest gates at the Srisailam dam by the Andhra Pradesh government, urging the Union Jal Shakti Ministry to intervene and halt the gate opening until critical dam safety repairs are completed.

As per reports, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu is set to perform special prayers and initiate the opening of some of the 12 crest gates on Tuesday morning, despite rising water levels and pending repair work.

Also Read: Bollywood Meets Telangana: Ajay Devgn to Build Global-Standard Film Studio

Telangana Warns of Structural Issues at Plunge Pool Area

In a letter to the Centre, Telangana pointed out that the National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA) had already advised immediate repairs, particularly at the plunge pool of the dam. However, Andhra Pradesh has allegedly failed to act on these recommendations.

“Nothing was done despite the NDSA’s recommendations,” said Rahul Bojja, Telangana’s principal secretary (irrigation), adding that the Ministry of Jal Shakti should intervene or take up the repair work itself in the interest of public safety.

Water Level Still Below Full Capacity, Says Telangana

Telangana also emphasized that there is no urgency to open the crest gates, as the water level was just above 881 feet on Monday evening — still short of the full reservoir level (FRL) of 885 feet. The inflow was around 1.72 lakh cusecs, expected to decline over the next few days.

The state said that both hydel power stations — the right-bank powerhouse controlled by Andhra Pradesh and the left-bank powerhouse managed by Telangana — are already generating electricity and releasing water at a combined rate of 83,500 cusecs.

Telangana Seeks Central Government Intervention

Telangana demanded that the Centre direct the AP government not to proceed with the opening of the gates until safety issues are addressed. If AP does not act, the Ministry should take direct responsibility for the dam’s repair works, Telangana stated.