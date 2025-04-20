Chandrababu Naidu Turns 75: TDP Celebrates with Grand Statewide Festivities

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu turned 75 on Sunday. The milestone birthday was celebrated with grandeur by party leaders, workers, and supporters across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Celebrations began early in the day, with TDP members cutting a 75-kg cake at the party headquarters in Mangalagiri. The occasion saw the participation of prominent leaders including TDP state president Palla Srinivasa Rao, Agriculture Minister Atchen Naidu, and several senior party figures.

Devotees Pray for Naidu’s Health and Long Life

As a mark of reverence, supporters visited temples to pray for CM Naidu’s good health and long life. TDP cadres also offered prayers at Tirumala by breaking coconuts along the Alipiri pathway—a tradition symbolizing devotion and blessing.

Also Read: Weather: Continuous Rain, Thunderstorms, and Flooding Disrupt Daily Life

A special photo exhibition themed “Visionary Leader” was organized at the TDP office to showcase CM Naidu’s political journey, achievements, and future vision for the state.

Celebrations in Hyderabad and Family Tributes

In Hyderabad, celebrations took place at the NTR Trust Bhavan, attended by senior leaders including Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy and Nandamuri Suhasini.

CM Naidu’s wife, Nara Bhuvaneswari, shared a heartfelt message on social media:

“You light up my world with your endless passion for our Andhra Pradesh family… I’m so proud to stand by you.”

His son, Nara Lokesh, Minister for Education and IT, called his father an inspiration, while Lokesh’s wife Brahmani added:

“You’ve been our guiding light… Devaansh looks up to you as his greatest inspiration.”

AP Governor, National Leaders Extend Greetings

Andhra Pradesh Governor S. Abdul Nazeer also extended birthday wishes to CM Naidu on social media:

“May God Almighty bless you with good health and long life to guide Andhra Pradesh toward prosperity.”

Several national and regional leaders took to social media to celebrate the political veteran’s contributions and legacy.