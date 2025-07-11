Chandrayangutta Murder Case: 25-Year-Old Cab Driver Found Dead

Chandrayangutta Murder Case: A gruesome murder case has come to light in the Chandrayangutta police station limits of Hyderabad, where a 25-year-old cab driver, Mohammed Abdul Aziz, was found dead under suspicious circumstances. The body was discovered in a deserted area with multiple injuries, including deep cuts on the neck, indicating a brutal assault.

Chandrayangutta Murder Case: Victim Was Reportedly Involved with Ganja Peddling Gang

The victim’s father has alleged that Abdul Aziz may have been involved with a local gang engaged in ganja (marijuana) peddling. He suspects that his son’s murder could be linked to disputes arising from these illegal activities. The father also stated that Abdul had left home to meet his wife but never returned.

Also Read: Liquor Outlets in Secunderabad to Shut from July 13–15

Injections Found at Scene Point to Possible Drug Abuse

During the investigation, the police found used syringes at the crime scene, raising the possibility of drug abuse or forced injection. This has opened another angle in the investigation, indicating potential links between the murder and drug-related activities.

Police Launch Investigation; Dog Squad, Clues Team Deployed

A murder case has been registered, and a full-scale investigation is underway. Chandrayangutta Inspector Gopi, along with the clues team and dog squad, is actively working at the scene to collect forensic evidence and track down the culprits. Authorities are also analyzing CCTV footage from nearby areas.

Need for Increased Night Patrolling in Chandrayangutta

Local residents and community leaders have expressed concern over safety in the area, urging the police to step up night patrolling and surveillance to prevent such incidents in the future. The murder has sent shockwaves through the community, highlighting rising concerns over drug-related crimes.

Case Under Investigation, Suspects Likely to Be Identified Soon

As of now, the investigation is ongoing, and police are hopeful of making a breakthrough soon. They are examining all possible leads, including the victim’s connections and recent phone activity, to identify the assailants and bring them to justice.