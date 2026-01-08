Chandrayangutta Suicide Case: 32-Year-Old Electrician Found Dead at Phool Bagh

A suicide incident in Chandrayangutta’s Phool Bagh area has left the local community in deep shock after a 32-year-old electrician was found hanging at his residence late at night. Police have registered a case and launched an investigation to ascertain the reason behind the tragic step.

Suicide Incident Reported at Phool Bagh, Chandrayangutta

The deceased has been identified as Syed Shamshuddin alias Amer, a resident of Chandrayangutta, working as an electrician by profession. The incident came to light when family members returned home around 1:30 am and found him hanging from the ceiling with a rope.

Family members immediately cut the rope and called a local doctor, who, after examination, declared him dead.

Family Returned From Function to Find Son Hanging

Speaking to the media, the father of Shamshuddin said that all family members had gone out to attend a function. On returning home late at night, they were shocked to see their son hanging.

Despite rushing to save him, there was no sign of life, plunging the entire household into grief.

Shock and Grief Across the Locality

As news of the Phool Bagh Chandrayangutta suicide case spread, a wave of sorrow swept through the entire basti. Neighbours described Shamshuddin as a quiet, patient, and well-mannered person, struggling to come to terms with the incident.

The victim’s father said:

Shamshuddin got married in 2022

He had no children

The family has no clarity on the reason for suicide

He was a calm and responsible individual

Body Sent for Postmortem, Police Begin Probe

Chandrayangutta Police registered a case and shifted the body to Osmania General Hospital for postmortem examination.

Police officials said a detailed investigation is underway, and all possible angles are being examined to determine what led Shamshuddin to take the extreme step.

The Chandrayangutta suicide case of Syed Shamshuddin has once again highlighted the need to address silent emotional distress, as family members and locals await answers from the ongoing police probe.



