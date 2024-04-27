Changi Lighting New Store Launched in Kokapet

Hyderabad: Changi Lighting, a leading brand in the lighting industry, proudly announces the grand opening of its new store in Kokapet.

The inauguration ceremony was graced by esteemed dignitaries Dr. K Laxman, Rajya Sabha Hon’ble Member of Parliament and National President of OBC Morcha, along with Smt. Kompella Madhavi Latha, BJP MP Candidate, Mr. Kirti Bechar Director – Changi Lighting & Mr. Rishab Tiwari – Co-founder – Light Alliance Ventures marking a significant milestone in the company’s expansion journey.

The new store, strategically located in Kokapet, promises to bring Changi Lighting’s renowned range of innovative lighting solutions closer to the residents and businesses in the area.

Boasting a diverse selection of cutting-edge lighting fixtures, including energy-efficient LEDs, stylish decorative lights, and state-of-the-art smart lighting systems, the store aims to cater to the evolving needs and preferences of its discerning clientele.

“We extend our hearty congratulations to the whole team of Changi Lighting on the opening of their new store in Kokapet,” said Dr. K Laxman.

“Their dedication to delivering superior lighting solutions and their focus on customer satisfaction truly set them apart. We are confident that this new store will further enhance their reach and impact in the city.”

Echoing similar sentiments, Smt. Madhavi Latha remarked, “Changi Lighting has consistently raised the bar in the lighting industry, and their expansion in Hyderabad with their new store in Kokapet is a testament to their vision and growth.

We are excited to see the positive impact they will have on the local technical and decorative lighting enthusiasts and wish them continued success.”

“We are thrilled to announce the opening of our newest store in Kokapet, further strengthening our presence in Hyderabad and Telangana,” said Mr. Kirti Bechar Director – Changi Lighting.

“With this expansion, we aim to provide unparalleled access to high-quality lighting products and exceptional customer service to the vibrant community of Kokapet and its surrounding areas.”

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Rishab Tiwari – Co-founder – Light Alliance Ventures said, “The inauguration ceremony witnessed a gathering of esteemed guests, industry partners, and loyal patrons who joined in celebrating this momentous occasion. We are extremely grateful for Dr. K Laxman garu and Kompella Madhavi Latha garu who in their respective addresses, expressed their admiration for Changi Lighting’s commitment to excellence and innovation, highlighting the company’s contribution to the lighting industry and the community at large.”

The new Changi Lighting store in Kokapet is now open to the public, inviting customers to explore its extensive range of lighting products and experience unparalleled service firsthand.

About Changi Lighting: Changi has been offering lighting solutions with the latest designs since its inception in 1999. Catering to customer needs has always been our priority. Ergo, we believe in maintaining long-term and stable relationships with our dealers, architects and customers where everyone benefits mutually.

