Telangana: Chaos at Mega Job Mela in Warangal: Stampede Injures Three Women

Warangal: In a stark contrast to Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s recent statement that “job notifications are not required,” thousands of unemployed youths continue to flock to job fairs in search of employment — sometimes with unfortunate consequences.

One such incident occurred today in Warangal city, where a Mega Job Mela held at MK Naidu Convention Hall witnessed massive overcrowding. Thousands of job seekers gathered at the venue, far exceeding expectations, leading to a chaotic situation at the main entrance.

Stampede Breaks Out at Entry Gate

The overwhelming crowd caused a stampede-like situation, resulting in the glass doors of the hall breaking under pressure. Three women were injured in the incident. They were immediately shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment. Thankfully, no serious injuries were reported, and all are said to be in stable condition.

Ministers Inaugurated the Job Fair

The event was inaugurated by Telangana Ministers Konda Surekha and Seethakka, but the lack of crowd management and proper planning has drawn public criticism. Local residents and attendees questioned the poor security arrangements, especially given the scale of the job fair.

Public Questions Government’s Preparedness

Several citizens took to social media to voice their concerns. Some asked, “If the government is serious about providing jobs, how can such disorganized events be allowed to take place?” Others pointed out the contradiction between the Chief Minister’s statements and the ground reality, where thousands are desperate for employment opportunities.

This incident has once again highlighted the urgent need for well-organized employment drives and transparent recruitment processes to address the rising unemployment in the state.