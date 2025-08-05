Chaos at Ration Card Distribution Event in Maheswaram: Congress, BRS Workers Clash Over Protocol

Hyderabad: A huge ruckus broke out during the distribution of ration cards at a private function hall in the Maheswaram Assembly constituency of Ranga Reddy district. The programme was organised in the presence of District In-charge Minister Dodilla Sridhar Babu, who attended as the chief guest.

The participation of local MLA Sabitha Indra Reddy and other BRS leaders in large numbers created a tense atmosphere. BRS leaders raised slogans, alleging a violation of protocol, which led to a fierce verbal clash and a scuffle between Congress and BRS workers.

The police intervened promptly and attempted to bring the situation under control. However, chaos prevailed in the function hall for some time.

According to eyewitnesses, a large number of workers from both parties attended the event, raising concerns about the official process of distributing ration cards.

Following the incident, the police have tightened security arrangements and launched a full investigation to determine the exact cause of the unrest.