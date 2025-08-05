Hyderabad

Chaos at Ration Card Distribution Event in Maheswaram: Congress, BRS Workers Clash Over Protocol

The programme was organised in the presence of District In-charge Minister Dodilla Sridhar Babu, who attended as the chief guest.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf5 August 2025 - 17:55
Hyderabad: A huge ruckus broke out during the distribution of ration cards at a private function hall in the Maheswaram Assembly constituency of Ranga Reddy district. The programme was organised in the presence of District In-charge Minister Dodilla Sridhar Babu, who attended as the chief guest.

The participation of local MLA Sabitha Indra Reddy and other BRS leaders in large numbers created a tense atmosphere. BRS leaders raised slogans, alleging a violation of protocol, which led to a fierce verbal clash and a scuffle between Congress and BRS workers.

The police intervened promptly and attempted to bring the situation under control. However, chaos prevailed in the function hall for some time.

According to eyewitnesses, a large number of workers from both parties attended the event, raising concerns about the official process of distributing ration cards.

Following the incident, the police have tightened security arrangements and launched a full investigation to determine the exact cause of the unrest.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammad Yousuf is an accomplished Content Editor with extensive experience in covering local, national, international, and sports news. Known for his sharp analytical skills and compelling storytelling, he has collaborated with leading media houses and earned recognition for his investigative content editing and insightful analysis of current events, trending topics, and breaking news. Yousuf brings deep knowledge of political and international affairs and a passion for delivering accurate and engaging sports coverage. His dedication to content integrity continues to strengthen Munsif News 24x7’s reputation for credibility.
