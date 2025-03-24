Chaos in Parliament Over Muslim Reservation, Rajya Sabha Adjourned Until 2 PM and Lok Sabha Until 12 PM”

The Budget Session of the Indian Parliament is on its 9th day today, with the potential for significant debates and discussions. One of the key topics expected to stir controversy is the Waqf Amendment Bill. According to sources, the central government may present this bill after Eid.

This comes after the Railway Amendment Bill 2024 was passed in the Rajya Sabha on March 10, followed by the presentation of the Immigration and Foreigners Bill 2025 in the Lok Sabha on March 11. With just 10 days remaining in the Budget Session, the proceedings are expected to be intense. The session is set to conclude on April 4, 2025.

Lok Sabha Adjourned Until 12 PM

As the Lok Sabha proceedings began, a few opposition members raised placards and started shouting slogans, leading to disruptions. Consequently, Speaker Om Birla adjourned the session until 12 PM.

Rajya Sabha Adjourned Until 2 PM Due to Protests

A commotion broke out in the Rajya Sabha following remarks made by DK Shivakumar, leading to heated exchanges. The opposition demanded clarifications regarding the Congress party’s stance on Muslim reservations in Karnataka. In response, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju accused a senior Congress leader of proposing changes to the Indian Constitution to provide reservation to Muslims. Due to the uproar, the Rajya Sabha was adjourned until 2 PM.

Ongoing Tensions Over Muslim Reservation in Karnataka

The ongoing controversy over the Muslim reservation in Karnataka continues to dominate the discussions in the Rajya Sabha. Congress’ position on this issue is under scrutiny, with opposition leaders questioning their intentions. The comments by Congress leader DK Shivakumar triggered strong reactions, especially from the government side, with Union Minister Rijiju emphasizing the need for clarity on such significant constitutional matters.

What’s Next in the Budget Session?

As Parliament heads into the final days of the Budget Session, intense discussions and possible legislation related to the Waqf Amendment Bill and other key reforms are expected to continue to dominate the proceedings. The coming days could witness further disruptions and debates, as the government and opposition parties prepare for the concluding weeks of this important legislative session.