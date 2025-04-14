Check Today’s Gold and Silver Prices in India Amid Market Fluctuations

Hyderabad: As Asian markets traded higher on April 14 following U.S. President Donald Trump’s announcement of a temporary pause on tariffs for certain consumer electronics, investors continue to seek safe-haven assets like gold and silver amidst ongoing trade uncertainties.

The multi-commodity exchange (MCX) remained closed in the morning on April 14 for Ambedkar Jayanti but will reopen for evening trading at 5 PM. As per the latest available data from MCX, gold prices stood at ₹93,887 per 10 grams as of April 11, marking a rise of ₹142 per 10 grams. Similarly, MCX silver prices rose by ₹14 per kilogram to ₹94,300/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices Across Key Cities

In line with global fluctuations, the Indian Bullion Association (IBA) data at 9.10 AM on April 14 reported the following prices for gold and silver in different cities:

24-carat Gold was priced at ₹94,030 per 10 grams.

was priced at ₹94,030 per 10 grams. 22-carat Gold stood at ₹86,194 per 10 grams.

stood at ₹86,194 per 10 grams. Silver (999 Fine) was priced at ₹94,680 per kilogram.

Gold and Silver Prices in Major Cities:

Mumbai: Gold bullion: ₹93,860/10 gm MCX Gold: ₹94,030/10 gm Silver bullion: ₹94,510/kg MCX Silver 999: ₹94,680/kg

Chennai: Gold bullion: ₹94,130/10 gm MCX Gold: ₹94,030/10 gm Silver bullion: ₹94,780/kg MCX Silver 999: ₹94,680/kg

Bengaluru: Gold bullion: ₹93,930/10 gm MCX Gold: ₹94,030/10 gm Silver bullion: ₹94,580/kg MCX Silver 999: ₹94,680/kg

New Delhi: Gold bullion: ₹93,700/10 gm MCX Gold: ₹94,030/10 gm Silver bullion: ₹94,340/kg MCX Silver 999: ₹94,680/kg

Kolkata: Gold bullion: ₹93,730/10 gm MCX Gold: ₹94,030/10 gm Silver bullion: ₹94,380/kg MCX Silver 999: ₹94,680/kg

Hyderabad: Gold bullion: ₹94,010/10 gm MCX Gold: ₹94,030/10 gm Silver bullion: ₹94,650/kg MCX Silver 999: ₹94,680/kg



Investors Eye Safe-Haven Commodities

As global trade tensions continue, gold and silver remain preferred investments for those seeking stability. While gold prices have remained resilient, with slight fluctuations, silver too has witnessed consistent demand. The market remains cautiously optimistic, with investors keeping a close eye on geopolitical developments and trade policy announcements.

In the coming weeks, the prices of these precious metals will likely continue to move in response to any further announcements regarding trade policies, particularly with regard to tariffs on electronics and other imports.