Chemical-Loaded Auto Catches Fire Near LB Nagar CP Camp Office in Hyderabad

Chemical-Loaded Auto Catches Fire: A major fire incident was reported near the LB Nagar CP camp office on Friday after a chemical-loaded auto caught fire, triggering panic in the area.

Mohammed Yousuf12 July 2025 - 16:16
Chemical-Loaded Auto Catches Fire: Massive Fire Triggers Traffic Chaos

Thick black smoke and massive flames engulfed the area, leading to heavy traffic jams on the busy stretch. Commuters were stranded as vehicles were diverted to clear the way for emergency services.

Firefighters Swiftly Respond

Firefighters rushed to the spot and successfully doused the blaze before it could spread further. Fortunately, no casualties or injuries were reported in the incident.

Cause Under Investigation

Authorities are currently investigating the exact cause of the fire, including whether the chemicals being transported were stored or handled improperly.

Traffic movement in the area has since been normalized.

