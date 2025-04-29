Chemicals in food containers, medical equipment behind spike in heart disease deaths: Lancet

New Delhi: Daily exposure to chemicals commonly found in plastic food containers, medical equipment, and household items may be contributing significantly to the global rise in heart disease-related deaths, according to a new study published in Lancet eBiomedicine.

What Are Phthalates?

The study, conducted by researchers at New York University Langone Health, highlights the dangers of a group of chemicals known as phthalates. These are widely used in products such as:

Food packaging

Medical tubing and devices

Cosmetics

Detergents

Plastic pipes

Bug repellents

Phthalates are used to make plastic more flexible and durable, but they have been linked for decades to numerous health issues, including obesity, diabetes, infertility, and cancer.

Spotlight on DEHP: A Dangerous Phthalate

The research specifically focused on di-2-ethylhexyl phthalate (DEHP), a type of phthalate used in manufacturing soft plastics. Earlier studies associated DEHP exposure with inflammation of the heart’s arteries, a condition that raises the risk of heart attacks and strokes.

Shocking Global Death Toll

The new analysis estimates that DEHP exposure led to 356,238 deaths globally in 2018 due to heart disease among individuals aged 55–64. This accounts for over 13% of all heart disease deaths in that age group worldwide.

“Our findings add to the vast body of evidence that these chemicals present a tremendous danger to human health,” said Sara Hyman, lead author and associate research scientist at NYU Grossman School of Medicine.

Global Exposure: South and East Asia Most Affected

Researchers analyzed urine samples and environmental data from surveys conducted in 200 countries and territories. Their findings showed that regions such as South Asia, East Asia, the Pacific, and the Middle East bore the greatest burden of deaths.

This disproportionate impact is likely due to higher levels of plastic production and weaker environmental regulations in these rapidly industrializing areas.

Call for Global Regulations

“Our results underscore the urgent need for global regulations to reduce exposure to these toxins,” said Leonardo Trasande, one of the study’s co-authors.

Trasande emphasized that the real death toll is likely even higher, especially in countries with booming plastic industries and limited safety enforcement.