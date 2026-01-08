Chennai Civic Body to Survey Women’s Safety Across City

Chennai: Concerns over women’s safety in Chennai continue to shape everyday decisions – from choosing travel routes to avoiding late-evening journeys altogether. To better understand these challenges and identify gaps in urban safety, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) is preparing to roll out a fresh, citywide assessment of how women experience public spaces and public transport. The project, estimated to cost Rs 19.78 lakh, is expected to be completed over a period of more than six months.

Officials said the study aims to generate evidence-based insights that can support planning, governance, and service delivery related to urban safety. This midline study follows an earlier survey conducted by GCC’s Gender and Policy Lab, which covered 3,097 respondents, including women, men, and transgender people. One of the key findings of that baseline survey revealed that 49.4 per cent of two-wheeler users who relied on Google Maps rated their perception of safety at night at three or below on a five-point scale, highlighting persistent concerns around nighttime mobility.

The upcoming study will adopt a mixed-method research approach across all 15 zones of Chennai, along with major transit points such as bus terminals, railway stations, and busy public locations. Around 3,000 respondents will be covered, including 2,400 women, 100 transgender people, and 500 respondents surveyed specifically at transit hubs and public spaces.

According to GCC officials, data will be digitally collected to capture a wide range of indicators, including mobility patterns, experiences with public transport, perceptions of safety, instances of harassment, and awareness of emergency helplines and support systems. Surveys will be conducted across different days of the week and at varied times of the day to reflect diverse travel conditions. Key locations identified during the survey will also be documented through photographs.

In addition to quantitative surveys, the study will include focus group discussions and in-depth interviews to gather qualitative insights. These interactions are expected to help document lived experiences, perceptions of risk, and everyday challenges faced by women and gender-diverse persons while navigating the city.

Officials said the study will cross-check earlier reports and verify conditions at identified locations before analysing the findings using statistical methods. The results will be compared with baseline data to track trends and shifts in safety perceptions, to shape future civic interventions and make Chennai’s streets and transport systems safer and more inclusive.