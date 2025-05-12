Chennai Student Lured to Hyderabad and Raped by Two Youths

Hyderabad: In a deeply disturbing incident, a final-year biomedical student from Chennai was allegedly raped by two youths in Hyderabad after being lured on the pretext of an internship. The accused, identified as Ajay and Hari, are currently under investigation by the Bachupally police.

Victim Brought to Hyderabad on False Pretext

According to police, Ajay, a friend of the young woman, invited her to Hyderabad with the promise of helping her secure an internship opportunity. Trusting him, the student traveled to the city and stayed at a ladies’ hostel in Kukatpally.

Party Invitation Leads to Assault

Ajay later invited the woman to a party at his friend Hari’s flat located in Rajiv Gruha Kalpa, Nizampet. Once she arrived, the two youths allegedly forced her to consume alcohol. When the woman became intoxicated, both Ajay and Hari sexually assaulted her.

Police Begin Investigation

Following the traumatic incident, the woman approached the police and filed a complaint. The Bachupally police have registered a case and launched a thorough investigation into the matter.

Authorities are currently working to apprehend the accused and are collecting evidence to proceed with legal action. Further updates are expected as the investigation progresses.

