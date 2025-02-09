Chhattisgarh: 31 Naxalites Killed in Deadly Encounter, including 11 Women; 2 Cops Martyred

Bijapur, Chhattisgarh: In one of the most significant blows to Naxalites in Chhattisgarh, security forces have eliminated 31 rebels, including 11 women, during a fierce encounter in the Bijapur district, officials reported. Tragically, two security personnel were martyred, and two others were injured in the clash.

Intense Anti-Naxal Operation

A joint force of more than 650 security personnel launched a coordinated attack on the Indravati National Park area, known to be a stronghold of Naxalites, resulting in the death of 31 rebels. The operation was carried out with inputs about the presence of Maoists from their national park area committee, and was launched on February 7 by the state’s District Reserve Guard (DRG), Special Task Force (STF), and Bastar Fighters.

The encounter took place on a forested hill along the Madded and Farsegarh police station borders, with intense gunfire beginning at 8 am on Sunday. The battle lasted for several hours, concluding around 4 pm, during which security forces neutralized 31 Naxalites. A large cache of weapons, including AK-47s, INSAS, SLR and .303 rifles, Barrel Grenade Launchers (BGL), and explosives, were recovered from the encounter site.

Also Read: Manipur CM N Biren Singh Resigns Amid Ongoing Ethnic Unrest

Martyrdom of Two Brave Soldiers

During the encounter, two brave security personnel, DRG Head Constable Naresh Dhruv and STF Constable Vasit Ravte, lost their lives. They were hailed as martyrs, and their mortal remains were brought to Bijapur. Two more personnel, Constables Jaggu Kalmu (DRG) and Gulab Mandavi (STF), were injured in the attack and have been airlifted to Raipur for medical treatment, where their condition is reported to be stable.

Continued Success in Anti-Naxal Operations

This encounter is part of the ongoing success of anti-Naxal operations in Chhattisgarh, with 81 Naxalites neutralized so far in 2025. Last year, a total of 219 Naxalites were eliminated. Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai expressed his confidence in the eventual end of Naxalism in Chhattisgarh and India, aiming for its complete eradication by March 2026 under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Strong Commitment to Peace and Development

The state government and security forces remain dedicated to establishing peace, security, and development in the region, particularly in the Bastar area. CM Sai reiterated that under the double-engine government, significant strides have been made in fighting Naxalism, with 282 Naxalites killed, 1,033 arrested, and 925 surrendered in the last 13 months.

Deputy CM Vijay Sharma also paid tribute to the fallen soldiers and emphasized that security forces have been working with a clear goal to eliminate Naxalism and ensure essential amenities such as schools, hospitals, and roads are available across the region.

Security forces will continue their mission with full commitment, determined to clear the region of IEDs laid by Naxalites and ensure progress for the people of Bastar.