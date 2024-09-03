Chhattisgarh’s Durg reports fourth death due to swine flu

Durg: Another death due to swine flu was reported in Chhattisgarh’s Durg on Tuesday, taking the district’s toll to four.

The deceased was a resident of Bhilai’s Chouhan Green Valley housing society.

In the past 22 days, Durg has reported 23 confirmed cases of swine flu. Of them, 13 patients are being treated in government and private hospitals of Durg and Raipur while six have recovered, and four died.

To prevent and combat the spread of the HIN1 virus, Durg Collector Richa Prakash Choudhary has issued an advisory to all hospitals.

In the advisory, hospitals have been instructed to examine family members and neighbours of patients who are infected with the H1N1 virus.

Wherever new swine flu patients are found, their family members and neighbours are being tested. Along with this, health check-ups are being conducted in nearby areas and medicines are being given to people.

Health authorities have reserved 10 beds in the District Hospital as well as 30 beds in Chandulal Chandrakar Memorial Medical College in Durg for swine flu patients.

People are advised to cover their mouth and nose when they cough or sneeze. Also, it has been advised to wash hands often with soap and water or use an alcohol-based sanitiser, especially after coughing or sneezing.

The Health Department has appealed to people to see a doctor immediately if they suspect an infection or have flu-like symptoms.

The symptoms of swine flu infection include fever, cough, runny nose, congestion, diarrhoea, chills, and vomiting.