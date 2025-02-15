Chicken Prices Drop by Rs 50 per kg Amid Bird Flu Scare; Telangana Govt Assures Safety

Hyderabad: The recent avian flu scare in Andhra Pradesh has significantly impacted poultry consumption in Hyderabad, leading to a sharp decline in chicken sales and a subsequent rise in mutton prices.

Despite reassurances from the Telangana government that there is no immediate threat, public concern has led to a shift in consumer preferences, affecting poultry vendors, catering businesses, and small-scale poultry farmers.

Chicken Prices Drop Amid Bird Flu Fears

The fear surrounding bird flu has led to an oversupply of chicken in Hyderabad, causing prices to fall.

Current Chicken Prices: Rs 210 per kg, down from Rs 230 a few days ago.

In some areas, chicken prices have plummeted by Rs 30 to Rs 50 per kg, as per reports from local vendors.

Consumer Sentiment: Poultry vendors report a drastic reduction in demand. “There are no takers for chicken, and the load is excess,” a local poultry vendor told NewsMeter.

Mutton Prices Surge as Consumers Shift Preferences

With many consumers avoiding chicken and eggs, the demand for mutton and fish has increased, leading to a sharp price surge.

Current Mutton Prices: Around Rs 900 per kg, with a Rs 100 increase per kg.

Fish sales have also increased as consumers look for alternative protein sources.

A vendor explained, “Many customers prefer mutton and fish due to the bird flu scare. Mutton was already expensive, and the rising demand is pushing prices even higher.”

Poultry Industry Calls for Caution, Urges Public to Avoid Panic

Industry experts are urging the public not to fall into unnecessary panic and emphasize that properly cooked chicken is safe for consumption.

KG Anand, General Manager of Venkys India Ltd., stated that strict monitoring is in place in Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana has no reported cases of bird flu.

He reassured that "No virus can survive the Indian style of cooking," making it safe to consume chicken.

Experts also highlighted that seasonal changes affect poultry sales every year. With summer arriving early this year, poultry sales have declined temporarily, and prices may drop further by Rs 50 to Rs 70 in the coming weeks.

Wedding Season Avoids Chicken, Prefers Mutton and Fish

The wedding season, typically a high-demand period for chicken dishes, has also seen a major shift in menu preferences.

Many caterers report a significant drop in chicken orders.

Red Velvet Events, a wedding planning service, noted that customers are avoiding chicken and eggs, preferring mutton and fish dishes.

Uday Singh Vijayraj, President of Poultry India, acknowledged the challenges for small poultry farmers, whose stock remains unsold due to misplaced fears.

He added, "We plan to host public events showcasing cooked chicken dishes to educate people on its safety."

Health Experts Clarify Safety of Chicken Consumption

Despite public fears, medical professionals confirm that properly cooked poultry is completely safe.

Dr. NV Pradeep, General Physician (Hyderabad), explained that the avian flu virus is destroyed at high temperatures. Cooking chicken at 70°C or above eliminates any potential risk. The real danger lies in consuming raw or undercooked poultry.

Nutritionists warn against avoiding poultry entirely, as chicken and eggs are essential sources of protein, vitamins, and iron. "For those avoiding poultry, alternative protein sources include fish, lentils, and dairy," said Dr. Meghana Reddy.

, as chicken and eggs are .

Government Strengthens Measures to Prevent Bird Flu Spread

In response to Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) cases in Andhra Pradesh, the Telangana government has intensified precautionary measures: