Chief Minister Revanth Reddy Vows: ‘No One Can Stop Telangana’s Rise’

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Thursday reaffirmed his vision to transform the state into a trillion-dollar economy, stating that no force could halt the momentum of ‘Telangana Rising.’

Hyderabad’s Rapid Growth and Massive Investment

Speaking at the inauguration of the global delivery center of HCL Tech in Madhapur, the Chief Minister emphasized that Hyderabad is the fastest-growing city in India. He proudly highlighted that his government had successfully attracted significant investments, both domestic and international, within just one year of assuming power.

A Bold Vision for Telangana’s Future

Revanth Reddy reiterated that when he introduced the slogan ‘Telangana Rising,’ many people were skeptical, questioning the ambition behind it. “No one can stop Telangana Rising. People were also skeptical about Hyderabad Rising. Today, the entire world is witnessing it,” he declared.

He further stressed that Hyderabad’s competition is not with other major cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, or Chennai. “Today, we have made Hyderabad number one in EV adoption and are promoting the state as a hub for data centers, green energy, life sciences, biotechnology, skill development, manufacturing, and agri-processing,” he said.

Realizing a Trillion-Dollar Economy

The Chief Minister reflected on the challenges he faced when aiming to make Telangana a trillion-dollar GDP state. “Some people differed with my resolve, saying it was not possible. But after signing MoUs worth Rs 41,000 crore and Rs 1.78 lakh crore during two Davos trips, they realized that my aim is noteworthy,” he added.

He emphasized that the state government has consistently worked to secure MoUs with multinational companies, inaugurating new facilities as part of these agreements throughout the year.

Celebrating Key Milestones

Revanth Reddy also mentioned recent significant developments, such as the launch of Amgen’s new technology and innovation center, hosting BioAsia, and now the inauguration of HCL Tech’s new campus.

“Telangana and Hyderabad are developing at the fastest pace in the country. It is a proud moment that Telangana attracted the highest investments from both domestic and multinational companies in just a year and became number one in job creation,” he stated. He also highlighted that Telangana stands out with the highest levels of artificial intelligence and the lowest inflation.

HCL Tech’s Global Impact

The Chief Minister praised HCL Tech as a global company and a source of pride for India. He noted that HCL operates in 60 countries, employs over 2.2 lakh people, and leads in digital, engineering, cloud, and AI technologies.

The inauguration event was attended by Minister for Information Technology and Industry D. Sridhar Babu, Special Chief Secretary Jayesh Ranjan, and top executives from HCL.