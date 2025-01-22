Chief Secretary Evaluates Progress on Telangana’s Mega Projects

Hyderabad: Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari held a high-level meeting at the Secretariat today to review the progress of several key development projects, including the construction of High Court buildings, Telangana Bhavan, Osmania General Hospital, Regional Ring Road (North), Indira Mahila Shakti Buildings, and Young India Integrated Residential Schools.

During the discussion on the New Osmania General Hospital, the Chief Secretary reviewed plans for hospital, academic blocks, residential zones, and service areas. She instructed the Hyderabad Collector to conduct a joint inspection with the revenue, civil supplies, and police departments to address issues related to shifting petrol pumps in the area.

Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari informed that construction work on 16 Indira Mahila Shakti Buildings has commenced, and the construction of six more buildings will begin within a week. She emphasized that all the buildings are expected to be completed by the end of September.

The Secretary of Education was directed to finalize the modalities for administrative and academic management of the Young India Integrated Residential Schools. Additionally, TEWIDC was instructed to submit proposals to enhance its engineering wing.

The meeting also covered updates on the proposed Telangana Bhavan construction and the status of land acquisition for the Regional Ring Road (North).

Special Chief Secretary R&B Vikas Raj, Advisor to the Government Srinivas Raju, Principal Secretary Revenue Navin Mittal, Principal Secretary Health Christina Zongthu, Secretary Education Yogita Rana, and other senior officials participated in the meeting.