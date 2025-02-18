Chief Secretary Reviews Power Supply, Rabi Crops, and Ration Card Distribution in Video Conference

Hyderabad: Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari conducted a video conference with District Collectors to review key issues, including power supply, drinking water availability, Rabi crops, the Rythu Bharosa scheme, and the issuance of ration cards in the state.

During the meeting, she assured collectors that the state has sufficient power supply, despite an expected rise in demand during the summer due to increased consumption in agriculture, domestic, and industrial sectors. She instructed collectors to monitor the situation closely by holding daily teleconferences with power officials. Special attention should be given to critical infrastructure, including drinking water supply and power availability in hospitals. Additionally, she directed collectors to conduct regular inspections of substations.

Rabi Crops & Water Availability

The Chief Secretary informed collectors that reservoir water levels are significantly higher compared to last year. She urged them to ensure proper monitoring and utilization of water resources for agricultural purposes.

Issuance of New Ration Cards

Santhi Kumari also announced that the distribution of new ration cards will soon commence in districts where the Model Code of Conduct is not in effect.

Power Demand & Infrastructure Strengthening

Principal Secretary of Energy, Sandeep Kumar Sultania, highlighted that due to the early onset of summer, peak power demand has already surpassed last year’s levels. However, he reassured that adequate arrangements have been made to ensure uninterrupted power supply and to strengthen the distribution network. He also urged collectors to widely publicize the helpline number 1912 for addressing power supply issues.

Officials in Attendance

The meeting was attended by MA&UD Principal Secretary Dana Kishore, Panchayat Raj & Rural Development Secretary Lokesh Kumar, Agriculture Secretary Raghunandan Rao, Panchayat Raj & Rural Development Commissioner Srijana, Civil Supplies Commissioner D.S. Chowhan, I&PR Commissioner Harish, GHMC Commissioner Ilambarthi, HMWS&SB MD Ashok Reddy, Agriculture Director Gopi, and other senior officials.