Telangana Chief Secretary Ramakrishna Rao Reviews Shamshabad Municipality Office Progress
Telangana Chief Secretary A. Ramakrishna Rao conducted a detailed review of the ongoing development and administrative activities at the Shamshabad Municipality Office. The review focused on assessing the municipality’s performance and addressing challenges in implementing its goals.
Focus on 100-Day Action Plan
During the visit, Chief Secretary Ramakrishna Rao specifically reviewed the progress of the 100-day action plan, seeking detailed updates from municipal officials. He emphasized the importance of timely execution of planned initiatives and resolving any pending issues promptly.
Queries on Challenges and Implementation
The Chief Secretary also sought clarification on issues and bottlenecks being faced by the municipality in executing various developmental works. He encouraged transparent communication and proactive planning to overcome administrative hurdles.
Key Officials in Attendance
The review meeting was attended by several senior officials, including:
- District Collector Narayana Reddy
- Additional Collector Prathima Singh
- RDO Venkat Reddy
- Municipality Commissioner Suman Rao
- Municipal staff from various departments
Chief Secretary Rao directed officials to prioritize public service delivery, monitor project deadlines closely, and ensure effective coordination among departments.